This local milkshake maker is giving you 20% off at Joules

PUBLISHED: 12:30 16 July 2020

The six Shaken Udder flavours as part of the two million-bottle Joules campaign Picture: Shaken Udder

The six Shaken Udder flavours as part of the two million-bottle Joules campaign Picture: Shaken Udder

Tiptree’s Shaken Udder is running a summer campaign, featuring handy discounts and the chance to win big prizes.

Leading local milkshake manufacturer Shaken Udder has teamed up with British lifestyle brand Joules to create a new nationwide campaign – giving customers the chance to win prizes and save money throughout the summer.

Launching in July, the North Essex-based company’s six flavours will all feature Joules’ eye-catching design across two million bottles, and will be sold in all major shops and supermarkets including the East of England Co-op.

The on-pack campaign, which will last until October, is designed to get people enjoying the British summer by giving away Joules discounts, vouchers and a holiday in a Joules Suite in the Lake District.

There will be a daily prize of a £100 Joules voucher, and every valid entry is rewarded with 20% off at Joules.com.

Jodie Farran, co-founder of Shaken Udder said: “This is the most exciting on-pack promotion we have ever launched.

“We are really proud to be working with such an iconic premium British lifestyle brand which shares so many synergies to our own.”

The promotional sleeve will feature on all six Shake Udder flavours - Chocolush, Vanillalicious, Top Banana, Salted Caramel, Strawberries & Clotted Cream, and Ooh La Latte – with a peel and reveal unique code on every pack which can be entered via www.shakenudder.com/win.

