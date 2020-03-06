Suffolk hotel hosting Titanic dinner

Spend an evening on the Titanic

Set sail and enjoy a luxurious evening of fun, food and entertainment.

Enjoy welcome drinks upon arrival Picture: Brudenell Hotel Enjoy welcome drinks upon arrival Picture: Brudenell Hotel

Enjoy first-class living during a luxurious Titanic-inspired evening.

Held in The Brudenell Hotel, Aldeburgh, the themed event will raise money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), and promises a night of extravagant food and entertainment.

Guests will be greeted with welcome drinks and canapes, before being invited to a 'cabin' for the three-course meal.

The Brudenell's take on the Titanic's classic menu starts with smoked salmon parcels, served with mousseline sauce, cucumber and caviar, followed by pan-fried filet mignon with oxtail broth, oxtail tortellini and paysanne spring vegetables. The mouth-watering meal will be finished with chocolate and vanilla eclairs, poached peaches and Chartreuse jelly.

Enjoy a fun-filled evening at the Brudenell Hotel to raise money for the RNLI Picture: Brudenell Hotel Enjoy a fun-filled evening at the Brudenell Hotel to raise money for the RNLI Picture: Brudenell Hotel

Vegetarian and special diets can be catered to if booked in advance.

A string trio will add to the luxurious feel as a tribute to the musicians who continued to play on board while the Titanic was sinking.

But the party doesn't end at the table, so after dinner head to the lounge and chance your luck in the casino. A number of other surprises are promised throughout the evening, too.

Chocolate and vanilla eclaires will be served as part of the Titanic-inspired three course meal Picture: Adobe Chocolate and vanilla eclaires will be served as part of the Titanic-inspired three course meal Picture: Adobe

Raffel tickets will be available for purchase on the night, with prizes including a B&B stay for two with champagne, wine and chocolates at the Brudenell Hotel, stays and treats at The Brudenell's five sister hotels, Adnams brewery and Fishers gin distillery tours and more.

The event, held on Thursday, April 9, marks the 108th anniversary of the tragic sinking. Places for the evening cost £80 per person, or £295 for two including an overnight stay. Each ticket includes a £5 donation to RNLI, but there will by numerous opportunities to donate to the charity throughout the night.

To book a place on board call 01728 452071, or visit brudenellhotel.co.uk for more information.