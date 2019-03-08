The Suffolk parks your family must visit this summer

Splash parks at Bourne Park in Ipswich and Martello Park in Felixstowe will be popular in the school summer holidays Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

From climbing hills in Christchurch Park, to getting lost in Nowton Park's surprisingly tricky maze - we've rounded up some of the best parks in Suffolk for your family to explore during the summer holidays.

Harry and Jenny Blunden having fun in the sun at Bourne Park in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Harry and Jenny Blunden having fun in the sun at Bourne Park in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Keep reading for plenty of ideas for things to do with your children and grandchildren at play areas and parks in Felixstowe,Ipswich, Needham Market, Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury.

Kingston Field playground - Woodbridge

If you are looking for a park to spend a day at with friends, pack a picnic and a bucket and spade and head to Kingston Field in Woodbridge. The play area is huge and suitable for all ages and toddlers will love making sand castles and digging for treasure in the large sandpit.

Once you have all had a rest and demolished your picnic - you can spend the afternoon chasing each other around the massive playing field or taking a short stroll to see some boats - which always proves popular with little ones.

Little ones will love looking at the boats after exploring Kingston Park in Woodbridge Picture: NIGEL PICKOVER Little ones will love looking at the boats after exploring Kingston Park in Woodbridge Picture: NIGEL PICKOVER

Martello Park-Felixstowe

Enjoy a refreshing sea breeze as you watch your little ones clamber over climbing frames on offer at Felixstowe's Martello Park.

Spread out along the seafront, Martello Park is split into different sections suitable for all different ages.

If it is a hot day make sure you pack swimming costumes and beach towels so your children can cool down in the splash park - just remember to pack the sun cream as the sea breeze can always be a bit deceiving.

Martello Park on Felixstowe seafront will be a hit with families and friends enjoying the school holidays Picture: ARCHANT Martello Park on Felixstowe seafront will be a hit with families and friends enjoying the school holidays Picture: ARCHANT

Christchurch Park - Ipswich

This summer Christchurch Park in Ipswich has an added attraction - lots of beautiful Elmers for families taking part in Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk to find.

Once you have ticked all the Christchurch Park elephants off your list, or the St Elizabeth Hospice Big Parade app, make sure you leave time to explore the rest of the park.

Christchurch Park is the perfect place to let your children run free and embrace the nature around them- there is an impressive hill to climb and plenty of huge trees for them to hide behind during epic games of hide and seek.

One of the beautiful Elmer trail elephants outside Christchurch Mansion Picture: DAVID VINCENT One of the beautiful Elmer trail elephants outside Christchurch Mansion Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Holywells Park - Ipswich

Tucked away not far from Ipswich Waterfront, Holywells Park is a perfect shady spot for relaxing in the summer holidays.

There is plenty of wildlife and history for children to explore in Christchurch Park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT There is plenty of wildlife and history for children to explore in Christchurch Park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

You can relax with a book under the branches of a beautiful tree whilst your older children tackle the challenging cobweb climbing frame.

One of the most popular attractions at Holywells Park is the water fountain which is always busy with children splashing each other.

There is an ice cream kiosk handily situated just outside the play park if your children need to cool down after all the excitement.

Bourne Park - Ipswich

Aarene Kiddstanton (5) from Ipswich having a splash in the Holywells Park water fountain Picture: NEIL PERRY Aarene Kiddstanton (5) from Ipswich having a splash in the Holywells Park water fountain Picture: NEIL PERRY

If your little one starts to get fed up of the paddling pool in the back garden, or you are worrying about your water bill, another Ipswich splash park to try is Bourne Park.

The splash pool there is essentially a massive, bright paddling pool - so it really is the perfect place for babies and toddlers to get used to water under the watchful eye of mum and dad.

Needham Lake - Needham Market

Holywells Park in Ipswich in the sunshine Picture: NEIL PERRY Holywells Park in Ipswich in the sunshine Picture: NEIL PERRY

If you have a family full of little explorers make time for a visit to Needham Lake over the six week long summer holidays.

Turn your trip into a bit of a nature trail and take yourselves on an adventure looking out for all the beautiful wildlife that can be found around the lake.

Whilst you are making your way around you will also discover a shaded den building area which is good place for children to test their construction skills or just cool down.

Needham Lake is also the perfect spot for hiding pebbles, if your children are fans of the rock art craze that always proves popular in the school holidays.

Nowton Park - Bury St Edmunds

Leighton Fairs cools off in the Bourne Park paddling pool in Ipswich Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN Leighton Fairs cools off in the Bourne Park paddling pool in Ipswich Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

The play area at Nowton Park can be found just as you pull into the car park, next to an information centre, cafe and the all important toilets.

As well as all the play equipment, including an ever-popular roundabout, there is plenty of space for your children to run around and it is certainly another top spot in Suffolk for a game of hide and seek.

If you have time to spare, head deeper into the park and brave the Nowton Park maze which is trickier than it first appears. It won't only test your children's brain power but yours too!

Mill Acre Boating Lake - Sudbury

Needham Lake in Suffolk is great place to explore during the summer holidays Picture: SUZANNE DAY Needham Lake in Suffolk is great place to explore during the summer holidays Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Families in Sudbury have already been making the most of the renovated boating lake at Mill Acre in Sudbury which reopened earlier this year.

If you are babysitting your grandchildren over the summer holidays you will definitely earn some brownie points if you let them have a try at sailing your model boat, or even a rubber duck, on the lake which has been loved by families in Sudbury since the 1970s.

You could even go a bit Blue Peter and have a go at making your own boats!

