Transform your vehicle with help from this new business

PUBLISHED: 11:24 17 July 2020

The team at Black Stag Styling Picture: Jasmine Watson

The team at Black Stag Styling Picture: Jasmine Watson

The expert team at Black Stag Styling will completely revamp your ride.

Black Stag Styling's icon Land Rover Defender Picture: Alex WatsonBlack Stag Styling's icon Land Rover Defender Picture: Alex Watson

Have you always wanted to transform your vehicle? Head down to Black Stag Styling to find a friendly team of experts who will customise your car, van, pick-up truck or 4x4 to help you create the vehicle of your dreams.

From wheels and tyres to spoilers and grilles, Black Stag Styling have the knowledge and expertise to kit out your vehicle. Offering a range of services, including wide-arch kits, interior trims, bonnet scoops, colour coding and much more, the talented team can completely revamp your ride. They also specialise in hydro dipping and have a wide range of designs to choose from, including simple patterns to detailed designs, such as carbon fibre or even skulls and flames.

Dynamat, a product which can be fitted by the Black Stag team, is a firm customer favourite as it makes the inside of the vehicle completely quiet. Another is the Raptor coatings, which can be applied internally and externally to protect the surfaces from any scuffs, scratches or dents. Off-road wheels and tyres are imported from America, and a wide range of accessories are available, including spacers, lights, winches and much more.

James from Black Stag Styling spraying wheels for a client Picture: Alex WatsonJames from Black Stag Styling spraying wheels for a client Picture: Alex Watson

Black Stag Styling have recently started working with John Grose Ford to style their vans and pick-up trucks. Their Ford Rangers can now be completely kitted out by Alex and his team before they leave the shop, owner Alex says: “We’re so excited to be partnering with John Grose as we’ll be able to reach even more customers and style even more vehicles. It really is a very exciting opportunity!”

Alex continues: “Something quite quirky about our company is our motto, ‘blood, sweat and cakes’. It’s a fairly unusual one, but it started off as an inside joke between our team. We work very hard, which is obviously where there ‘blood and sweat’ comes from, but many of our clients bring us cakes to thank us – and thus #bloodsweatandcakes was born. All our work is posted to social media and captioned with this hashtag, so it’s an easy way for clients to view our portfolio, as well as a funny and unique motto... and it also means we get even more cake!”

To find more information about Black Stag Styling please visit their website blackstagstyling.co.uk, follow the hashtag #bloodsweatandcakes or search for them on YouTube, where they do regular videos and merchandise giveaways.

