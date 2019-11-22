Spa review: R&R at New Street Market - 'You'll leave feeling blissed out'

We try out two pampering treatments at New Street Market's newly opened R&R spa

With the temperatures plummeting and the nights drawing in, we could all do with a little bit of R&R to see us through the cold winter months. There's perhaps no better time to indulge in some pampering treatments, and New Street Market's newly-opened R&R spa has got just the thing. So, in need of a little pick-me-up, my friend Charlotte and I headed over to Woodbridge on a Friday afternoon to try out some of the spa's luxurious offerings.

Neatly tucked away from the bustling Woodbridge Thoroughfare, this stylish spa is an oasis of calm. R&R is housed in a historic red-brick building and the space is brimming with character, with its warm and welcoming reception room helping us to feel right at home as soon as we arrived. The spa is led by experienced spa manager Sarah Gregory, who greeted us cheerfully and talked us through both the treatments on offer and the products that her therapists would be using.

The treatment menu puts luxury brand Caudalie front and centre, incorporating these all-natural, antioxidant-packed products into the spa's face and body treatments. From indulgent one-hour, full body massages to express radiance-boosting facials, R&R has something to suit all tastes and time frames. On the day we visited, I opted for the 60 minute 'Fleur de Vigne' body massage, while Charlotte chose the Vinosource anti-oxidant hydrating facial.

Treatments chosen, we were led upstairs to one of the spa's cosy double treatment rooms. We were amazed at just how quiet and peaceful the room was - we couldn't hear a peep from the busy market and cafe below. The soft lighting and ambient music created a soothing atmosphere, and we were given a moment of privacy to get settled under the snuggly blankets on the massage beds. Now, onto those treatments.

The massage

I'm quite used to being slathered in all manner of lotions and potions during a full body massage, with some spas packing as many products as they can into a one-hour treatment. This massage, by contrast, was a breath of fresh air, as it featured just one product. Using the warm oil of a grape-scented massage candle, my 60-minute massage promised to relieve any tension and leave me feeling relaxed.

I asked my masseuse if she could focus mainly on my back and shoulders during this massage, in hopes to ease some of the tension and knots from sitting hunched over at my desk five days a week. I must remember to stop slouching! The massage was equal parts tension-busting and relaxing - just what I was after. My therapist also brought the massage down my arms to my hands, which I appreciated, as I don't think we often notice just how cramped and stiff our fingers can be. Especially if, like me, you've developed a bit of 'iPhone claw'. With my back newly de-knotted, the treatment finished with a stress-relieving head and scalp massage. I very nearly drifted off to sleep by the end…

The facial

Charlotte says: As a novice to having a facial, the ladies at R&R spa suggested that I have the Vinosource Anti-oxidant Hydrating Facial, which was a 60 minute treatment. They told me that it was a skin-renewing treatment, designed to moisturise the skin. The facial involved a massage with fresh grapes and a moisturising mask, using the Caudalie products to make my skin feel healthy and glowing. It certainly didn't disappoint!

After a long week of work this was the perfect relaxation treat to rejuvenate my skin and made me feel radiant. This facial included many different Caudalie products from the Vinosource range and they felt and smelt divine on my skin. The whole experience was very relaxing and I would recommend it to anyone who is having a facial for the first time or those more experienced. The ladies at R&R were very kind and helpful throughout and made us feel relaxed and welcome.

The verdict: We both left the salon feeling relaxed and blissed-out, and we agreed that the service had been spectacular. Some spas can feel a bit cold and clinical, but this was far from the case at R&R. Everyone was incredibly welcoming and we felt very well looked after throughout, while the space itself was so cosy and comfortable. I think we might be putting some R&R treatment vouchers on our Christmas wishlists this year!

The Fleur de Vigne body massage lasts for 60 minutes and costs £60. The Vinosource anti-oxidant hydrating facial also lasts for 60 minutes and costs £60. To book an appointment, call R&R spa on: 07766 934486, or email randr.nsm@gmail.com. You can find R&R at 70 New Street, Woodbridge, IP12 1DX.