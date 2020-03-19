Stuck indoors? Take our big food and drink quiz

Which county is the Bakewell tart from? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

How much do you know about the world of food and drink?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Over here at Archant towers we’ve been plugging away creating entertaining quizzes to keep all you folk in isolation occupied. Coming up in the next couple of days is literature, but today we hone in on the world of food and drink. Now’s the time to pit yourself digitally against your friends to find out who really is a know-it-all.

You may also want to watch:

If you are a quiz nut or have lots of knowledge of a particular subject, perhaps you’d like to help us create one of our quizzes in the coming weeks. Get in touch with Sophie to see if you can help.

Did you miss yesterday’s quiz? Find it here.