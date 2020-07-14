Restaurant launches sparkly unicorn pizzas and hot dog pizza wraps
PUBLISHED: 20:00 14 July 2020
Archant
You can also try the Tiger King pizza, barbecue brisket buns and pornstar martinis!
A restaurant in west Suffolk which suffered a devastating fire at the beginning of lockdown has come back with a bang, offering smoked meats, pizzas and more from an authentic 1960s American Airstream van.
ICE, at Rougham, has converted Bessie into a kitchen, complete with wood-fired oven, and offering a totally contactless experience. Simply order online, choose and collection slot, pay, and turn up to collect.
“Bessie is our way of keeping the ICE brand out there whilst we are unable to re-open the restaurant following the fire,” says Sarah Stamp. “It also allows us to bring back two chefs from furlough and therefore protect their jobs in these uncertain times.”
Playfully named pizzas include Tiger King (tiger prawns, anchovies, cream cheese and spinach on a gremolata base), The Fun Guy (wild mushrooms, tarragon, Parmesan and truffle oil on a mushroom sauce base), and Texas Smokey Blue (dry-rubbed slow-cooked prime brisket on a smoky barbecue sauce with blue cheese and mayonnaise).
Falafel wraps and pulled pork and barbecued brisket buns are also available, but Sarah says she’s been really excited about the cool twists the kitchen have put into the menu.
Take the ICE hot dog, for example. A 10ins hot dog is combined with caramelised onions, ketchup, mustard and cheddar and rolled up in a pizza base.
Then there are the sweet pizzas. The Unicorn, with milk and white chocolate, marshmallows, sprinkles and edible glitter, and The Mudslide – a decadent melting of dark and milk chocolate and Nutella. Plus 2lt tubs of the kitchen’s homemade gelato in a range of flavours.
Soft drinks, local cider and beers and prosecco can all be purchased, as can a range of Tapp’d cocktails, from pina coladas to mojitos and pornstar martinis.
“Feedback has been amazing so far on social media, “ adds Sarah. “We have plans to create a ‘secret garden’ in the coming weeks which will mean people will be able to sit and enjoy their pizzas in a hidden piece of paradise.”
Bessie is open from 5pm to 9pm Wednesday to Friday and 12noon to 9pm Saturdays and Sundays.
