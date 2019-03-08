Sunshine and Showers

Forecasters predict 'pleasant couple of days" for Suffolk Show 2019

PUBLISHED: 08:07 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:58 29 May 2019

This year's Suffolk Show is set to remain dry and bright, according to forecasters Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Visitors to the Suffolk Show this week are set for fine and dry weather - as forecasters predict "a pleasant couple of days".

Thousands will descend on Trinity Park in Ipswich for the first day of the big event this morning, and will be happy to hear it will be relatively bright and dry.

Phil Dury, forecaster at Weatherquest, said: "Much of the day (Wednesday) looks like it will be dry. "We have had a couple of showers crop up overnight, a few fleeting showers, but the odds are it will be staying dry this morning.

You may also want to watch:

"There will be increasing amounts of cloud throughout the evening.

"Then there will be patchy rain and drizzle this evening and first hours of tonight."

"Tomorrow (Thursday) looks dry all the way though the day if a little cloudy. "There will also be spells and hazy sunshine later in the day.

"We are expecting quite a pleasant couple of days."

