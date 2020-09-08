E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk pumpkin patch and maze honours NHS heroes this October

PUBLISHED: 13:00 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:39 08 September 2020

A family enjoying the maize maze Picture: Loud Ladybird

Undley Farm’s annual pumpkin picking event will take place on farmland that stretches across a whopping 75 acres.

Undley Farm's pumpkin patch Picture: Loud LadybirdUndley Farm's pumpkin patch Picture: Loud Ladybird

A Suffolk-based pumpkin patch and maize maze has been designed to celebrate the actions of NHS staff and key workers this year - including Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised over £32 million during lockdown.

Undley Farm, which is located just outside of Lakenheath, has been hosting its pick-your-own pumpkin patch and maize maze for over two decades now, and this year has decided to pay homage to the heroes of 2020’s coronavirus pandemic by creating a series of interconnecting mazes in a variety of shapes, including a silhouette of Captain Sir Tom, a rainbow, a shopping trolley and a public bus.

Returning on Saturday October 3, the pumpkin patch and maze will be open every weekend that month, as well as throughout October half term.

To help ensure social distancing, this year’s maze has been created with wider pathways.

An aerial shot of this year's maize maze, which pays homage to the NHS and key workers Picture: Undley Pumpkin Patch & Maize MazeAn aerial shot of this year's maize maze, which pays homage to the NHS and key workers Picture: Undley Pumpkin Patch & Maize Maze

As well as providing families with a fun day out, the event also aims to raise money for the NHS by donating 50p for every ticket bought, and the farm will instead donate its annual £1,000 prize draw money directly to the NHS.

Other attractions on offer at Undley Farm this autumn include donkey rides and a straw bale climbing area.

A variety of refreshments will also be available from the on-site café, serving locally-sourced burgers, hot dogs, hog roast, woodfired pizzas, soup, baked goods, and hot drinks.

The climbable hay bale stack at Undley Pumpkin Patch & Maize Maze Picture: Loud LadybirdThe climbable hay bale stack at Undley Pumpkin Patch & Maize Maze Picture: Loud Ladybird

In order to stay as Covid-secure as possible, the farm asks that visitors book tickets in advance. A free pre-booked ticket covers general admission, with various attractions at an extra cost.

The maze costs £5 for adults, £3.50 for children, or £15 for a family of four. Donkey rides are £3 per go, and pick-your-own pumpkin prices range between £1 and £6, dependent on size.

To find out more, visit www.undleyfarmevents.co.uk

