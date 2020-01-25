8 Valentine's Day dinners in Suffolk this year

From a ball, to sharing platters and tasting menus, there's plenty going on in the county this February 14.

Old Hall Farm, Woodton

The farm shop/cafe/restaurant on the Norfolk/Suffolk border hosts its first supper club of the year on Valentine's Day, with the chefs flexing their culinary muscles to really show off their skills.

Arrival is from 7pm, with guests seating at 7.30pm for a menu that includes pork, dairy and eggs direct from the farm.

Included are several sharing platters for you to feed one another. Start by scooping up molten baked St Jude cheese and Old Hall Farm pancetta with toasted sourdough and pickled vegetable salad. Tuck into a seafood platter of smoked haddock fishcakes with garlic king prawns, soused herrings, smoked salmon, smoked mackerel, moules mariniere, dill potato salad and tartare sauce. And finish with an assiette of rich chocolate tart, white chocolate cheesecake and milk chocolate mousse.

All menu choices must be booked in advance and a wine flight will be available on request.

The Unruly Pig, Bromeswell

On Valentine's Eve, the multi-award-winning restaurant will delight diners with a five course tasting menu. Priced at £69 per person, the meal begins with nibbles of venison tartare, crispy chicken skin, treacle bread and Fen Farm raw butter.

To follow are a silky oyster veloute with scallop and apple, guinea fowl with Jerusalem artichoke, truffle and Parmesan, or 50 day aged sirloin with roasted sweetbread, creamed potato, caramelised onion and bone marrow dressing. Finish with your choice of dessert, from blood orange custard tart with rhubarb and pistachio, or warm Pump Street chocolate mousse with pistachio ice cream.

Kesgrave Hall, Kesgrave

The magnificent starlit Hangar events space will once again host a fabulous Valentine's Ball - this year on Saturday, February 15. Arrive at 7pm for the reception (glass of fizz included) before sitting down for a three course dinner followed by coffee and chocolates, and with music from Dreamwave Events DJ from 9.30pm to midnight.

Tickets are £54 per person.

The Orwell Hotel, Felixstowe

Relax in the splendour of the hotel's traditionally-styled Westerfield's restaurant for dinner from 6pm on Valentine's Day. Arrive to a chilled glass of bubbly before making your selection from the carefully planned menu. Dishes include beetroot cured gravadlax with horseradish crème fraiche, spinced quinoa crisps, candy beetroots, radishes and lemon and marjoram dressing, a 16oz chateaubriand to share (£6 surcharge per person), and a dessert tasting board of warm banana tart, ruby chocolate mousse, Champagne poached pear and blood orange mousse.

Seckford Hall

The elegant hotel, near Woodbridge, will host Valentine's diners on both February 14 and 15, where a three course meal for two, and a special gift, is priced at £70 per couple.

So what's on the menu?

Share a baked camembert with honey roast figs, celery, focaccia and apricot and ginger chutney to start. Follow with beef medallions, braised brisket bon bons, watercress mashed potato, sticky braised red cabbage and a port reduction. And lock spoons over a sharing dessert of caramel chocolate fondue with marshmallows, brownies, shortbread and tropical fruit.

Tuddenham Mill, Tuddenham

Chef patron Lee Bye has rustled up a stunning three course menu for Valentine's Day this year. Priced at £130 per couple, the evening begins with a selected cocktail or Adnams beer.

Follow with either tiger prawn satay, beef short rib with oyster leaf, shitake mushroom and soy, or Baron Bigod on brioche with black truffle and radicchio.

In the middle are aged beef rib eye cooked on the Bertha with beef dripping chips, Bearnaise sauce and watercress, line caught salmon with pommes puree, seaweed butter sauce and rock samphire, or cep agnolotti with Pecorino and artichoke cream.

Finish with a sharing dessert plate.

The Bildeston Crown

The Valentine's Day tasting menu at this relaxed but refined country pub, restaurant and hotel is basically filled with chef patron Chris Lee's favourite, most indulgent ingredients.

Lavish your tastebuds across five courses, followed by coffee and petit fours.

Included are leek and potato veloute with emmenthal tortellini, truffle arancini with oyster mushrooms and truffle cream, Suffolk chicken and lobster with baby vegetables and potato cocotte, and a dark chocolate marquise with rum and raisin ice cream. It's £59 per person.

The Salthouse Harbour Hotel, Ipswich

Home to our Eat Suffolk Food and Drinks Awards 2019 Chef of the Year, the hotel's Eaterie restaurant brings a distinctly Mediterranean vibe to its Valentine's menu this year.

Available on February 14 and 15, the three course supper is £42 per person and includes scallops with morcilla sausage, romesco sauce and Pedro Ximenes caramel (£3 supplement per person), crispy polenta with wild mushrooms, basil, pesto and goats' cheese truffle honey mousse, and a white chocolate and passionfruit cheesecake with raspberries and blood orange sorbet.