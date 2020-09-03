6 vegan-friendly and gluten-free fish and chip shops in Suffolk

Friday September 4 is National Fish & Chip Day this year Picture: Getty Images Archant

From banana blossom ‘fish’ fillets to gluten-free batter and curry sauce, there are lots of alternative options locally for National Fish and Chip Day.

Hank's Pub's vegan-friendly fish & chips is made from banana blossom and fried in craft cask ale batter Picture: Hank's Pub Hank's Pub's vegan-friendly fish & chips is made from banana blossom and fried in craft cask ale batter Picture: Hank's Pub

With growing numbers of people expressing an interest in plant-based and gluten-free diets, it’s no surprise that eateries across Suffolk are extending their menus to include more dietary-inclusive alternatives.

To commemorate National Fish and Chip Day today, here’s six places where you can pick up a vegan-friendly or gluten-free fish supper in Suffolk.

Hank’s Pub, St. Helen’s Street, Ipswich

Hank’s Pub’s vegan fish and chips is the perfect plant-based dish to see you through Fish Friday.

Enjoy a vegan-friendly fish & chips this year at Hank's Pub in Ipswich Picture: Hank's Pub Enjoy a vegan-friendly fish & chips this year at Hank's Pub in Ipswich Picture: Hank's Pub

Its handmade banana blossom fillet is fried in craft cask ale batter, and served alongside chunky pub chips, homemade tartar sauce, your choice of peas or mushy peas and is garnished with a slice of lemon. While it contains gluten and soya, there is also a gluten-free option available.

Hank’s Pub is open seven days a week, from 12pm, with food served up until 9pm Monday to Thursday, 10pm on Saturday and 9pm on Sunday. Booking ahead is recommended. For further information, call 01473 845099.

The Greengage, Tollgate Lane, Bury St Edmunds

This Greene King pub introduced a vegan-friendly fish and chips to its menu back in 2018 – and it has since gone to be a huge success.

Greene King pubs across the region have been offering vegan fish & chips since 2018 Picture: Greene King Greene King pubs across the region have been offering vegan fish & chips since 2018 Picture: Greene King

The pub’s plant-based alternative is made from succulent, fish-free ‘fish’ flakes, which contain more fibre and fewer calories than a standard portion of cod. Baked in a crispy coating, the fish-free fillets are served with chips, peas or mushy peas and a lemon wedge.

The Greengage is open seven days a week from 9am, and serves food until 10pm except on Sunday when it’s 9pm. Booking ahead is recommended, but takeaway is also available. To find out more, call 01284 760796.

The Regal Fish Bar, Sea Road, Felixstowe

Many chip shops are now offering gluten-free fish & chips as part of their menu Picture: Getty Images Many chip shops are now offering gluten-free fish & chips as part of their menu Picture: Getty Images

The Regal Fish Bar is a small family-run fish bar and restaurant that offers diners a wide range of gluten-free fish and chip meals.

Situated on Felixstowe’s seafront, the following dishes are available as gluten-free: fish & chips, jumbo sausages, cod and prawn fishcakes, and a side of curry sauce.

Lunchtime orders are available for takeaway between the hours of 11.30am and 2.30pm Monday to Saturday, and between 4.30pm and 8.15pm for evening orders. On Sundays and bank holidays, its opening hours are 11am and 5pm. To place a booking, call 01394 273977.

Britannia Fish Bar, Woodbridge Road, Ipswich

Available via Just Eat, Ipswich’s Britannia Fish Bar offers a wide range of classic chippy dishes suitable for anyone who’s eating gluten-free.

With both large and medium portions available, customers can choose from haddock, plaice, cod and rock eel – all served with chips. Britannia Fish Bar is open from 4pm, and orders can also be placed by calling 01473 258358.

The Brook Inn, The Street, Washbrook

For anyone looking to enjoy a sit-in meal, The Brook Inn is currently serving a gluten-free and dairy-free fish and chip main.

The pub’s crispy battered fish of the day is accompanied by twice-cooked chunky chips, and your choice of garden or mushy peas.

The Brook Inn’s full revised opening hours can be found on its website. To pre-book a table, call 01473 730531.

Bury Fish & Chips, St Andrew’s St S, Bury St Edmunds

For top quality fish and chips in the Bury St Edmunds area, look no further than Bury Fish & Chips.

Open Monday to Saturday between 11:30am and 8pm, this town-centre based chippy offers a number of classic dishes as gluten-free alternatives, including cod, haddock, plaice, cod roe and its chips.

Bury Fish & Chips offers a click and collect service via its website. For further information, call 01284 754589.