Vegan festival returns for winter special this weekend

The Norwegian Bakers will return to Essex Vegan WinterFest this weekend. Picture: NIGEL BROWN Archant

Colchester's Charter Hall once again plays host to the Essex Vegan WinterFest, packed with vegan foods, gifts and more.

There'll be plenty of festive treats at Essex Vegan WinterFest Picture: Vegan Events UK There'll be plenty of festive treats at Essex Vegan WinterFest Picture: Vegan Events UK

Colchester will be enjoying the festive feel-good factor this weekend with an ethical festival celebrating a

Vegan Christmas Food Wonderland at the Essex Vegan WinterFest.

Colchester Charter Hall will be playing host to an exciting Christmas vegan food and shopping experience. Whether you fancy trying some healthy festive food, looking for new recipes ideas or are fed up with buying the usual gifts and are looking for something that's plastic-free, this event will have everything you need to create the perfect cruelty-free Christmas.

This unique WinterFest features over 80 fantastic stalls offering a wide variety of festive vegan produce, including Christmas cakes, mince pies and chocolate. In addition there will also be world food caterers, exciting cookery demos, inspirational talks, interactive workshops, yoga and children's activities running throughout the day.

Christmas treats that will be on sale tempting visitors to the Essex Vegan WinterFest at Colchester's Charter Hall Photo: Essex Vegan Festivals Christmas treats that will be on sale tempting visitors to the Essex Vegan WinterFest at Colchester's Charter Hall Photo: Essex Vegan Festivals

There's also clothing from Viva la Vegan and Vegan Slogan Clothing, plus ethical gift ideas from stalls like Seraphina Jewellery, Eden Perfumes (with Viva La Vegan) and The Vegan Potter.

Hot takeaway food includes delicious dishes from Greek Vegan Deli, Home Kitchen, Vdogs and Veg Heads. There will also be free Bute Island Sheese samples to enjoy, plus food stalls, Deliciously Honest, Dinky Doos, Happy Cat Coffee, kt london, The London Feel Good Co, The Olive Branch and Vegan Sweet Tooth London. There will also be all day informative talks and exciting cookery demos to inspire visitors.

Throughout the day there will be live music - Sammy B as Amy Winehouse celeberating the music of the great singer. Sammy B emulates her quirky look and moves and takes you through songs from both the Frank and Back to Black albums as well as Amy's favourite covers such as Cupid and Monkey Man which she loved to do at festivals.

And in the true Christmas spirit, the event also helps local homeless people, while also helping to reduce food waste. Stall holders are asked to donate any surplus food at the end of the festival, and a group of volunteers distributes it to homeless people after the event, providing a hot meal as well as cold dishes.

The Essex Vegan WinterFest takes place on Saturday, December 14, from 10.30am to 4.30pm at Colchester Charter Hall, Cowdray Avenue, Colchester, Essex, CO1 1YH.

Entry is £3 (under 16's free) and this includes entry to all areas and activities. Standard tickets are purchased at the door on the day. VIP tickets, £15, include fast track entry and a goody bag full of vegan products, samples, discounts and offers can be purchased in advance but sell out quickly.

For more information please visit www.veganeventsuk.co.uk or www.facebook.com/VeganEventsUK

5 things to eat at The Essex Vegan WinterFest

Vdogs - You seriously won't be able to tell these vegan, German-style hot dogs apart from their meaty counterparts. Savoury, filling, and drizzled with a range of premium toppings, what's not to love?

Badger's Vegan Kitchen - Easy lunchtime fillings, saving you loads of prep time in the kitchen. From coleslaw and potato salad, to Tunah Mayo and Coronation Clicken.

Dinky Doos - Beautiful handmade doughnuts which are 100% vegan. Flavours include Biscoff, chocolate peanut butter and chocolate orange.

Deliciously Honest - Vegan chocolate doesn't have to be boring. These raw bars are made from the finest cacao, and without processed sugar, gluten or dairy. Flavours include peppermint, lemon and apricot and rose geranium. And for Christmas they're churning out Christmas cake fudge, and cranberry and coconut or mince pie chocolate bars.

Norwegian Bakers - Feast on the taste of Christmas. Cinnamon infused whirls. Custard topped buns. Savoury twirls. Gingerbread. Winter spiced cake.