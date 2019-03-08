Boats, aircrafts and flowers feature in this week's iWitness challenge

Bury St Edmunds Abbey Gardens Picture: TINA EWART

We challenged our iWitness members to capture vibrant pictures, full of energy and colour.

Vintage cars at Glemham antiques fair Picture: PETER OSBORNE

Tina Ewart visited Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds, and took a lovely shot of the colourful tulips.

Hadleigh May show, dog agility Picture: PETER CUTTS

Janice Poulson captured the Thorpeness rowing boats on a sunny day.

A ladybird on some lavender Picture: MARK HUNTER

This weeks winner of our vibrant challenge is Andrew Mutimer, with his shot of two small, colourful aircrafts.

Different coloured boats at Thorpeness Picture: JANICE POULSON

Next weeks challenge is rivers, so take a boat trip and capture some nice shots of the water.

Two brightly coloured aircrafts on a sunny day Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

