Boats, aircrafts and flowers feature in this week's iWitness challenge
PUBLISHED: 19:00 26 May 2019
Tina Ewart
We challenged our iWitness members to capture vibrant pictures, full of energy and colour.
Vintage cars at Glemham antiques fair Picture: PETER OSBORNE
Tina Ewart visited Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds, and took a lovely shot of the colourful tulips.
Hadleigh May show, dog agility Picture: PETER CUTTS
Janice Poulson captured the Thorpeness rowing boats on a sunny day.
A ladybird on some lavender Picture: MARK HUNTER
This weeks winner of our vibrant challenge is Andrew Mutimer, with his shot of two small, colourful aircrafts.
Different coloured boats at Thorpeness Picture: JANICE POULSON
Next weeks challenge is rivers, so take a boat trip and capture some nice shots of the water.
Two brightly coloured aircrafts on a sunny day Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER
Submit all your pictures to the iWitness website.
Are you a member of Suffolk iWitness yet? See here to join and your photos could be featured on our websites in future weeks, or in one of our newspapers.