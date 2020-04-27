E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Watch: Suffolk deli duo’s hilarious lockdown videos

PUBLISHED: 12:56 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:56 27 April 2020

Andrew Storer, owner of the Black Dog Deli in Walberswick. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Andrew Storer, owner of the Black Dog Deli in Walberswick. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Chefs create their own versions of Baywatch, Little Red Riding Hood and more...

When Michael Anfilogoff and Andrew Storer began shooting Instagram videos in lockdown, they were purely meant to be public broadcasts. A window into what Black Dog Deli in Walberswick had to offer – from essential products, to deliveries.

Never ones to shy away from the opportunity to make people smile though, the pair couldn’t resist going into comedy mode. And now there are a series of short, tongue-in-cheek, mini films on the deli’s account which customers can’t get enough of, including parodies of everything from Baywatch to Dusk til Dawn.

“Once we had relayed all of our important messages, we decided to make a video on the off-chance it would entertain our customers as much as it entertained us to film,” Michael says. “To our surprise Walberswick loved our video and we had the locals asking us for more! The cheesier and cringer the better.”

Keep an eye on the guys’ antics on Instagram where there is new content watch every week - including Andrew’s skills on the guitar.

The deli, known for its outstanding homemade produce, including hand crafted pasta, and delicious picnic items in the warmer months, has ramped up supplies and production to serve the community lots of delicious treats during lockdown.

“We’ve recently started stocking fresh meats from Mills and Sons Butchers in Southwold,” says Michael, “And have a range of different types of flour, fresh yeast, soya milk, oat milk, eggs, bread from The Penny Bun Bakehouse, basic fruit and vegetables, pasta, rice and more.” The deli also stocks Truly Traceable pies, fine wines, and homemade sausage rolls, salads, quiches, pesto, cakes and hummus.

“We’ve lost trade from tourism, but through diversifying and offering delivery locally and through the support of our local community, we are doing well. The Black Dog Deli Foods Limited (our sister company and a joint venture between Andy and myself for our ready meals), is now supplying Mills and Sons Butchers in Southwold and The Queen’s Head in Blyford, as well as The Black Olive in Southwold, Focus Organic in Halesworth, and Earsham Street Deli in Bungay. We’ve been very busy operating both businesses but feel very lucky we are able to continue operating!”

Find out more about deliveries and ordering here and if you’re a food or drink business doing something a bit differently during local down email charlotte.smith-jarvis@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

As B&Q comes in for criticism nationally, do you think DIY stores should be open?

B&Q at Euro Retail Park, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Beer bellies, banter and showboating – The story of three ex Premier League stars playing for Whitton United Veterans

Former Ipswich Town stars Kieron Dyer, Carlos Edwards and Titus Bramble with the Suffolk Veterans Cup after Whitton Uniteds 4-1 victory over Woodbridge Town in the final at Needham Market. Photo: BEN POOLEY

Supermarkets and top grocery brands issue food and drink product recalls

A recall has been issued for samosas available from Morrisons Picture: Sean Dempsey/PA Wire

Most Read

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

As B&Q comes in for criticism nationally, do you think DIY stores should be open?

B&Q at Euro Retail Park, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Beer bellies, banter and showboating – The story of three ex Premier League stars playing for Whitton United Veterans

Former Ipswich Town stars Kieron Dyer, Carlos Edwards and Titus Bramble with the Suffolk Veterans Cup after Whitton Uniteds 4-1 victory over Woodbridge Town in the final at Needham Market. Photo: BEN POOLEY

Supermarkets and top grocery brands issue food and drink product recalls

A recall has been issued for samosas available from Morrisons Picture: Sean Dempsey/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they are attending an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Police officers ‘assaulted, spat at and bitten by dog’ while breaking up weekend parties and barbecues

Suffolk Constabulary chief constable Steve Jupp said police officers have been assaulted, spat at and bitten by a dog while enforcing coronavirus lockdown laws Picture: RACHEL EDGE

No immediate easing of lockdown says Boris as he returns to work

Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Girl, 16, faces court after allegedly spitting on police officer

A 16-year-old girl is alleged to have spat on a police officer following a domestic disturbance in Colchester Picture: ARCHANT

Slowing death toll ‘positive’ but too early to lift lockdown, says MP

Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24