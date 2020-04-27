Video

Watch: Suffolk deli duo’s hilarious lockdown videos

Chefs create their own versions of Baywatch, Little Red Riding Hood and more...

When Michael Anfilogoff and Andrew Storer began shooting Instagram videos in lockdown, they were purely meant to be public broadcasts. A window into what Black Dog Deli in Walberswick had to offer – from essential products, to deliveries.

Never ones to shy away from the opportunity to make people smile though, the pair couldn’t resist going into comedy mode. And now there are a series of short, tongue-in-cheek, mini films on the deli’s account which customers can’t get enough of, including parodies of everything from Baywatch to Dusk til Dawn.

“Once we had relayed all of our important messages, we decided to make a video on the off-chance it would entertain our customers as much as it entertained us to film,” Michael says. “To our surprise Walberswick loved our video and we had the locals asking us for more! The cheesier and cringer the better.”

Keep an eye on the guys’ antics on Instagram where there is new content watch every week - including Andrew’s skills on the guitar.

The deli, known for its outstanding homemade produce, including hand crafted pasta, and delicious picnic items in the warmer months, has ramped up supplies and production to serve the community lots of delicious treats during lockdown.

“We’ve recently started stocking fresh meats from Mills and Sons Butchers in Southwold,” says Michael, “And have a range of different types of flour, fresh yeast, soya milk, oat milk, eggs, bread from The Penny Bun Bakehouse, basic fruit and vegetables, pasta, rice and more.” The deli also stocks Truly Traceable pies, fine wines, and homemade sausage rolls, salads, quiches, pesto, cakes and hummus.

“We’ve lost trade from tourism, but through diversifying and offering delivery locally and through the support of our local community, we are doing well. The Black Dog Deli Foods Limited (our sister company and a joint venture between Andy and myself for our ready meals), is now supplying Mills and Sons Butchers in Southwold and The Queen’s Head in Blyford, as well as The Black Olive in Southwold, Focus Organic in Halesworth, and Earsham Street Deli in Bungay. We’ve been very busy operating both businesses but feel very lucky we are able to continue operating!”

Find out more about deliveries and ordering here