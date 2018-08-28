Video

12 things you need to know before considering microblading

Emily Cotton speaks to Sue Adams, managing director of GLOW Clinic in Ipswich to find out everything you need to know about microblading

Whether you want to enhance your already beloved brows or over plucked during your younger years and have little to nothing left, microblading is guaranteed to fix your brow envy. The treatment however is still relatively new, meaning that even those who may have been considering it a while, might not entirely clued up on how it all works, or if its even suitable for them.

I met with microblading pro and managing director of GLOW Clinic in Ipswich Sue Adams to get the facts on this increasingly popular treatment.

What is microblading?

Microblading is your answer to thicker, fuller looking brows, all without the daily effort of shaping, drawing on or filling them in.

“Microblading is a procedure that is technically categorised as ‘permanent makeup’ but, unlike traditional cosmetic tattooing, is less invasive than other treatments,” Sue explains. “The eyebrow procedure is carried out using a hand tool with ultra fine needles, which gently etches each ‘hair’ into the skin for an incredibly natural and realistic look.”

Is microblading expensive?

While microblading does have a price tag that would seem hefty to some, Sue says it’s worth every penny. “The treatment is a godsend, and in my opinion well worth the investment. If something makes you feel good, then it’s worth it! Clients comment on how much time they get back every morning with no stress drawing their eyebrows on.”

Does microblading hurt?

Sue tells me a lot of people say microblading isn’t painful, just that it’s a little uncomfortable. A tiny blade cutting the skin and leaving tiny tears filled with ink may freak and scare some people, but the pain level for the procedure is considered mild to none. Apparently most clients liken it to threading. Take note though girls, we’ll likely be a lot more sensitive to the treatment during our menstrual cycle.

How long does microblading take?

The initial treatment takes up to two hours to complete which includes an in-depth consultation, brow mapping (to ensure your brows are perfect for your unique face shape and brow bone) and then the actual treatment.

Sue reassures me that no microblading is performed until the client is 100% happy with their template and the colour of their pigment (which is matched to the client’s hair colour).

“Once the client is totally satisfied with the choices, the microblading itself can then be performed.”

How quickly do you see results?

The eyebrow area can be slightly red after the procedure and colour will appear darker immediately. This is normal for the procedure and part of the healing process Sue explains. The colour will fade by up to 40% as it heals over the following few weeks.

What is the healing process like?

In days following your treatment, your eyebrows will continue to darken slightly and you may notice slight scabbing – don’t panic though. Sue says this is completely normal! “Don’t pick at the scabs as this may damage the skin and the outcome of the microbladed area. Your eyebrows will lighten up in colour as they heal. It takes approximately seven to 14 days for the brows to heal over, and around one month for the colour to fully settle.”

Would my brows need a top up?

A touch up session after four to eight weeks is necessary Sue explains to me, as everyone heals differently and outcome will vary. Certain areas may not pick up the ink well during the first session and may need to be refilled, while pigment colour may need to be adjusted. This is something that is more common with those with oily skin Sue says. “Most importantly though, your touch up session is for us to refine your brows to ensure they look perfect and retain their colour for the whole year!

How long should microbladed brows last?

Since microblading pigments are not implanted into the skin as deep as traditional tattoos, the area will naturally fade overtime. Microblading typically lasts one to two years, depending on an individual’s skin type (normal, oily, dry etc), and age. Sue adds: “A client’s skincare routine will also affect the lasting effect of the pigment. Patients who tan, uses products with AHA or glycolic acid will find their brows fade faster while each individual’s colour retention within their skin will vary too. To maintain the brows looking fresh, a touch up is suggested every 12 to 18 months.”

Is microblading suitable for everyone?

Unfortunately, microblading isn’t for everyone. Individuals with certain allergies, serious medical conditions or that are pregnant won’t be suitable for the procedure. If you’re interested in microblading but you’re not sure if it’s for you, it’s worth speaking to an expert and possibly even your doctor to find out more.

Are there any risks to the procedure?

Like with any procedure there are always some risks. However Sue is confident that if all pre and post care instructions are followed that the chance of complications is very minimal. “Although allergic reactions to pigments are rare, it could be possible for certain individuals,” she mentions. “Therefore we always pigment patch test clients 24 to 48 hours prior to an appointment.”

How should I prepare before a treatment?

There are few things you should definitely avoid before your procedure to make sure you – and your brows – are fully prepared. These include not working out and not consuming alcohol or caffeine during the 24 hours before and not taking aspirin, vitamin E or ibuprofen 24 hours before either. For a full list, consult with a trained professional.

What should I do after my treatment to ensure my brows heal well?

You’re obviously going to want your brows to last as long as possible, especially after you’ve spent your hard earned cash on making them look great. To ensure they have the best chance of not prematurely fading, there are plenty of things you can do.

Firstly, do not touch your brows or the surrounding area for 24 hours (no matter how hard it may be) and when they start to heal do not rub, pick or scratch the treated area.

Sue strongly suggests clients let any scabbing or dry skin naturally exfoliate off as picking can cause scarring and pigment loss, and that avoiding the gym (and any other activity that may cause excessive sweating) and sleeping on your face for around 10 to 14 days can help.

She adds: “After 24 hours you should also keep the brow area clean by washing with a gentle fragrance-free cleanser and water every morning and night. Do not use a washcloth or sponge. You should also avoid sun exposure, tanning beds, pools, saunas, steam rooms, hot showers and/or hot baths for three weeks.”