This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 13:55 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 23 January 2020

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

The Good Pub Guide has recently published its top pubs in each county across the UK - but which one did they select in Suffolk?

A pub that's held the Cask Marque since 2008 and is renowned for its contemporary country cooking has been named the best in Suffolk by The Good Pub Guide 2020.

The Crown in Stoke by Nayland is a warm and welcoming pub that boasts an extensive menu of seasonal dishes. The Good Food Guide comments: "Our readers praise all aspects of this well run, civilised inn, with many of them returning on a regular basis."

Sophie Barrnett of The Crown was delighted to receive the news: "We were all thrilled to receive the award, especially as we changed owners in August 2019. Now everyone will know that we may have new owners, but that we are still the same pub which serves amazing food for breakfast, lunch and dinner."

Sophie adds: "We're also very environmentally friendly - we have reduced our plastic use as much as possible and will only work with companies that don't coat their products in clingfilm."

As well as offering top notch beers at the bar from Crouch Vale, Adnams, Woodforde's and other respected East Anglian brewers, the menu at The Crown changes seasonally, meaning there's always something new and exciting to look forward to. The chefs always use fresh and local produce where possible, from Polstead lamb to, herbs from Kemp Herbs, and seafood from a fishery in Colchester.

Could you be tempted by their 40-day aged rump steak served with slow-baked tomatoes, garlic mushrooms and French fries topped with a blue cheese, peppercorn or lemon aioli sauce? Or maybe a vegan-friendly vegetable, spinach and chickpea curry served with cumin flatbread is more to your liking? Whatever mood you're in, The Crown offers delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

Customers love the delicious dishes The Crown serves up so much (some customers revisit as many as three times a week) they nominated the inn as Pub of the Year in Suffolk. As the menu impressed so many people, mystery judges visited to try the food, and were happy to crown it the winner.

