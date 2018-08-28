Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Take a look at newly revamped Arlingtons in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 15:04 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:04 12 November 2018

Inside the new-look Arlingtons in Ipswich Picture: Silver Monkey Marketing

Inside the new-look Arlingtons in Ipswich Picture: Silver Monkey Marketing

Archant

Small plates dining at the heart of newly reopened venue Arlingtons in Ipswich.

Inside the new-look Arlingtons in Ipswich Picture: Silver Monkey MarketingInside the new-look Arlingtons in Ipswich Picture: Silver Monkey Marketing

It was once the location of Ipswich’s museum. Charles Darwin’s theory was supported in a series of exhibitions here. And in more recent history it was a ballroom.

But on Wednesday, November 14, Arlingtons, on Museum Street, officially unveils its latest look as a bar/café/restaurant under new ownership, following the departure earlier this year of Ken and Liz Ambler who had run the property for more than a decade.

Tracing its history back more than 170 years, every effort has been taken during the makeover to be as sympathetic as possible to what is one of the architectural gems in the Ipswich’s crown.

And an interesting new small plates concept has been applied to the menu, with hopes it will become a go-to destination in the community.

Inside the new-look Arlingtons in Ipswich Picture: Silver Monkey MarketingInside the new-look Arlingtons in Ipswich Picture: Silver Monkey Marketing

Experienced head chef Steve Bullus has drawn influences from his travels around the globe to create the menu, which is keenly priced, with diners advised to choose two to three ‘plates’ from the tapas-style arrangement, or to share a whole load amongst the table.

The current offerings include chicken and chorizo empanadas with roasted red pepper and chilli salsa, slow-cooked Red Poll beef, red onion and baby beet tarte tatin with crumbled feta, and a Kashmiri-style vegetable biryani – amongst plenty more.

Desserts range from local cheeses with quince jam, to muscat poached apple and pears with toasted oat crumble and vanilla custard, and white chocolate and pistachio cheesecake.

This is phase one for the new-look Arlingtons, with the owners promising to showcase local musicians and artists over the coming months, and with every member of staff having had their say over everything from the menu to the tables and chairs.

Inside the new-look Arlingtons in Ipswich Picture: Silver Monkey MarketingInside the new-look Arlingtons in Ipswich Picture: Silver Monkey Marketing

“We are delighted to re-open Arlingtons as a restaurant offering something for everyone day and night,” said a spokesman.

“The small plates concept allows for more sociable eating in the convivial setting where diners can savour a wide variety of tastes and share dishes between them. But we also want the name Arlingtons to stand for so much more. This is an incredible and inspiring events space for local musicians and artists and we look forward to showcasing their talents going forward.

“This has all the ingredients to be a really special part of Ipswich and we are very excited to reopen to the public. We were looking for the right opportunity and one where we could really make a mark. We wanted to create somewhere that would be a great place to have a coffee, an intimate meal or a place to go with a group of friends or family.”

The new-look Arlingtons is open from 8am to 11pm every day.

Inside the new-look Arlingtons in Ipswich Picture: Silver Monkey MarketingInside the new-look Arlingtons in Ipswich Picture: Silver Monkey Marketing

Inquest opens into death of much-loved 22-year-old in car crash

13 minutes ago Will Jefford
Charlotte Oakes was killed following a crash on the A12 at Frostenden Picture: SUPPLIES BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 22-year-old woman killed in a car crash on the A12 was the front-seat passenger in a car involved in the accident, an inquest has heard.

Is your Remembrance Day picture in our gallery?

47 minutes ago Suzanne Day
You have sent us beautiful pictures from across Suffolk and Essex Picture: EMMA CHURCHMAN

Reader’s Armistice Day pictures from Suffolk and Essex

Toy bargains before Black Friday - sales from Argos, Smyths and The Entertainer

14:34 Judy Rimmer
Lego City Capital Construction Set is in the toy sale at Argos. Picture: ARGOS

Looking for bargain toys in the run-up to Christmas? If so, there’s still just time to take advantage of Argos three for two toy sale - while Smyths has unveiled early Black Friday offers.

Deaths at mental health trust due to safety incidents rise by 75pc

14:25 Geraldine Scott
Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Serious safety incidents led to 35 deaths at the region’s mental health trust over a six month period, figures have revealed.

Ipswich beats Norwich to be tipped to become one of the UK’s fastest growing economies after Brexit

13:51 Jessica Hill
Ipswich Town Centre.

Ipswich is expected to have one of the fastest-growing city economies in the UK in the three months following the scheduled date for leaving the EU, according to a new report.

Town centre road closed for emergency repairs

13:21 Andrew Papworth
Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A road in a coastal town centre has been shut at short notice for emergency repairs.

Jail for man who sexually assaulted young mother in her home

13:08 Jane Hunt
Leon Woods has been jailed for 20 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Colchester man who broke into a woman’s house and sexually assaulted her in a “terrifying” attack after he’d been drinking and using cocaine has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Most read

College dealt new blow after second damning inspection report

Principal Jane Townsend at the Otley campus of Easton and Otley College Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Opinion Fuller Flavour: ‘If we stay up it will be 100% because of Lambert’

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is very animated on the touchline at Reading Picture Pagepix

Director of collapsed building firm under police investigation has been declared bankrupt

Sam Shutlar (Samuel David Construction)

Video Dog pub lives up to its name with national dog-friendly award win

Landlords Charles and Eilir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja at The Dog in Grundisburgh, which has won an award as the UK's top dog-friendly pub. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Students to stage show of unity after spate of stabbings and assaults on campus

The Students' Union has organised a protest in reaction to attacks on their students on campus this year. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Long tailbacks on the A12 following broken down lorry

A lorry has broken down on the A12 heading north at Little Glemham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24