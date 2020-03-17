9 Netflix shows to stream in isolation

Dare Me is the new teen drama to hit Netflix Picture: USA NETWORK/IMDB USA NETWORK/IMDB

Put Scrabble to one side and give yourself a break from reading – it’s time to put your feet up and enjoy some great TV.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dare Me is the new teen drama to hit Netflix Picture: USA NETWORK/IMDB Dare Me is the new teen drama to hit Netflix Picture: USA NETWORK/IMDB

Dare Me

Slick – Dark – Teen

High school takes a dark turn in the new series Dare Me, which follows the lives of competitive cheerleaders in a small midwestern town. Behind the hair, glitter and painted-on smile you’ll find blown-up egos, false loyalties and broken friendships as an icy new coach takes over the squad, formally ruled by devoted best friends Beth and Addy.

Anna Silk and Rachel Skarsten in Lost Girl Picture: SONY PICTURES/IMDB Anna Silk and Rachel Skarsten in Lost Girl Picture: SONY PICTURES/IMDB

Lost Girl

Unsettling – Slow burn – Dark

The hunt to find a missing girl uncovers a string of other unsolved murders in the Netflix Film, Lost Girl. The devastating story will take you alongside a desperate mother’s journey to find her missing daughter as she fights to uncover the truth as she fears she will be forgotten.

Sophia Lillis in I Am Not Okay with This Picture: NETFLIX/IMDB Sophia Lillis in I Am Not Okay with This Picture: NETFLIX/IMDB

I Am Not Okay With This

Irreverent – Cynical – Teen

This hilarious series follows Syd as she is left seething with anger when her best friend (who she has a secret crush on) finds a boyfriend and ditches their friendship. Watch this heart-warming comedy and enjoy the many unconventional ways in which Syd’s anger is comes to light.

Jay Baruchel, Mike Vogel, Nate Torrence and T.J Miller in She's Out of My League Picture: PARAMOUNT PICTURES/IMDB Jay Baruchel, Mike Vogel, Nate Torrence and T.J Miller in She's Out of My League Picture: PARAMOUNT PICTURES/IMDB

She’s Out of My League

Raunchy - Irreverent – Romantic

Fancy a throwback? Decade old She’s Out of My League is now on Netflix for those who fancy whiling the afternoon away with a light-hearted rom com. Average-Joe Kirk falls in love with Molly, a beautiful blonde, and although no one can see it lasting, Kirk does everything in his power to keep his girl happy.

Donald Sutherland and Helen Mirren in The Leisure Seekers Picture: SONY PICTURES CLASSICS/IMDB Donald Sutherland and Helen Mirren in The Leisure Seekers Picture: SONY PICTURES CLASSICS/IMDB

You may also want to watch:

The Leisure Seekers

Dark – Emotional – Tearjerker

Hitting the road in an old Leisure Seekers RV to avoid their kids and daily burdens, this couple are off on an adventure of a lifetime. Join them on their journey to freedom in this relatable series that will make you laugh and cry, as they set off to Earnest Hemmingway’s home in Key West.

The English Game

Period piece – Drama – Football

Football meets period drama in this emotive Netflix Original series. Two young footballers on opposite sides of the class divides battle to navigate their way through professional and personal turmoil. Both football and England will never be the same again.

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C J Walker

Feel good – Inspiring – Emotional

“I didn’t come here to make sandwiches I came here to do business,” says Madam C J Walker, otherwise known as America’s first self-made, female, African American millionaire. Be inspired by this uplifting, feel-good series based on the true story of a young woman who came from poverty and defied all odds.

Ladies Up

Irrevent– Stand-up – Comedy

Grab the popcorn, treat yourself to a glass of wine and put your feet up as you enjoy four hilarious ladies in this new stand-up series. These up-and-coming India-based comics will have you tearing up with laugher as they provide a perfect alternative to a night on the town.

The Occupant

Psychological – Slow burn – Suspenseful

Dark, sinister and chilling. The Occupant is gripping drama that follows an unemployed advertising executive who develops an obsession for the tenants living in his previous home. As his own life fell apart, he was left with a disturbing urge to ruin the lives of others.