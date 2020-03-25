Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2020 postponed

The annual event will now take place in the autumn.

The much-anticipated annual Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards are to be moved for the first time ever in their history.

The Archant Events Tean has made the following statement: “In light of the recent situation with Coronavirus and following the advice laid out by the Prime Minister and the government, we have made the decision to postpone the upcoming Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2020. Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of our attendees, staff and sponsors at this time.

“The Suffolk Food and Drink Awards, which were due to take place on Monday, April 27, will now be held on Monday, September 7, at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds.

“We would like to thank all of the businesses that entered and have been involved in this year’s awards so far and we look forward to continuing to recognise the outstanding achievements of Suffolk’s exceptional food and drink industry.

“Thank you to everyone for their support and we very much look forward to welcoming our guests, finalists and sponsors to the awards event in September.”

Businesses affected can contact Debbie Burrell or Stephanie Griffin for further information.