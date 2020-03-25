E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2020 postponed

PUBLISHED: 14:48 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 25 March 2020

Pride of Suffolk- Alison and Grant Powter Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pride of Suffolk- Alison and Grant Powter Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The annual event will now take place in the autumn.

The much-anticipated annual Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards are to be moved for the first time ever in their history.

The Archant Events Tean has made the following statement: “In light of the recent situation with Coronavirus and following the advice laid out by the Prime Minister and the government, we have made the decision to postpone the upcoming Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2020. Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of our attendees, staff and sponsors at this time.

“The Suffolk Food and Drink Awards, which were due to take place on Monday, April 27, will now be held on Monday, September 7, at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds.

You may also want to watch:

“We would like to thank all of the businesses that entered and have been involved in this year’s awards so far and we look forward to continuing to recognise the outstanding achievements of Suffolk’s exceptional food and drink industry.

“Thank you to everyone for their support and we very much look forward to welcoming our guests, finalists and sponsors to the awards event in September.”

Businesses affected can contact Debbie Burrell or Stephanie Griffin for further information.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Death crash trucker’s ‘mindless’ behaviour exposed by dashcam

Police released footage from the dashcam of Caraza’s vehicle immediately prior to the collision and the external camera afterwards Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2020 postponed

Pride of Suffolk- Alison and Grant Powter Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Brave teen speedway star to talk about fight back from injury

Suffolk speedway racer Sam Norris, who battled his way back to health after suffering serious head injuries in a crash. Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Kind-hearted volunteers delivering food to elderly during virus pandemic

The Hour Community are delivering food to Framlingham's elderly population, said Nick Corke (inset) Picture: NICK CORKE/CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24