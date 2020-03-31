E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

How much do you know about celebrated Suffolk artist John Constable?

PUBLISHED: 20:45 31 March 2020

V&A museum employee Olivia Colling looks at John Constable's The Hay Wain at the opening of a new exhibition of his work 'Constable: The Making Of A Master' at the V&A museum in central London. Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA IMAGES

V&A museum employee Olivia Colling looks at John Constable's The Hay Wain at the opening of a new exhibition of his work 'Constable: The Making Of A Master' at the V&A museum in central London. Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA IMAGES

PA Archive/PA Images

Spend your evening reflecting on the work of one of England’s best-loved painters.

The Opening of Waterloo Bridge by John Constable, on display at the Royal Academy of Arts in central London for the first time since the artist clashed with J.M.W Turner at the Summer Exhibition in 1832. Picture: KIRSTY O'CONNOR/PA IMAGESThe Opening of Waterloo Bridge by John Constable, on display at the Royal Academy of Arts in central London for the first time since the artist clashed with J.M.W Turner at the Summer Exhibition in 1832. Picture: KIRSTY O'CONNOR/PA IMAGES

Today marks the 183rd anniversary of the death of John Constable, the Suffolk born and bred painter whose brushstrokes are still the talk of the town two centuries on.

Born in East Bergholt on June 11 1776 to Golding and Ann Constable, his father was the owner of Flatford Mill, a Grade I listed watermill built in 1733, later to become famous due to his son’s depictions of it in paint.

Largely self-taught, Constable spent his formative years exploring the local Suffolk and Essex countryside, which has since affectionately been dubbed ‘Constable Country’. This consists of Dedham Vale, Stour Valley and the surrounding picturesque villages of Flatford, Stratford St Mary and Stoke-by-Nayland.

You may also want to watch:

With over 100 works to his name, Constable’s magnum opus arguably would have to be The Hay Wain, an oil painting that features horses and a wood wain in the River Stour, with Willy Lott’s Cottage on the far left. Painted in 1821, it has become an instantly recognisable staple of British culture, and was actually voted the nation’s second favourite work of art in a 2017 poll of 2,000 people.

Other notable works of his art include View on the Stour near Dedham, Wivenhoe Park and Flatford Mill.

Today, Constable’s works can mostly be viewed in London at the National Gallery and Tate Britain – with the largest collection of his paintings outside of London viewable at Ipswich’s Christchurch Mansion.

While all museums are currently closed nationwide due to the ongoing situation with the Covid-19 outbreak, many of his works can be viewed online.

Alternatively, if you’re looking to change up your daily exercise during this period of self-isolation and uncertainty, the majority of the landmark buildings featured throughout Constable’s works are still standing to this day and can be viewed in all of their rural, exquisite beauty.

A must-do is to venture along the footsteps of the ‘Painter’s Trail’, a 60km route through Suffolk where you can retrace Constable’s steps and see the places where he painted pieces such as Stour Valley and Dedham Village and The Hay Wain. If you’re feeling extra creative, why not try to paint or sketch your own take on the sights of Constable Country? You might just surprise yourself when you put paintbrush to paper.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three people die at Colchester Hospital after contracting coronavirus

Colchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUME

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three people die at Colchester Hospital after contracting coronavirus

Colchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUME

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Praise for Suffolk brewer Adnams after it cancels landlords’ rent during Covid-19 crisis

Andy Thompson is the landlord of the Cherry Tree. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk rise to 116

Empty roads in and around Martlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

How much do you know about celebrated Suffolk artist John Constable?

V&A museum employee Olivia Colling looks at John Constable's The Hay Wain at the opening of a new exhibition of his work 'Constable: The Making Of A Master' at the V&A museum in central London. Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA IMAGES

Emergency Fund delivers over £200,000 to grassroots projects in one week

Chief executive of Suffolk Community Foundation Stephen Singleton Picture: SLYVAINE POITAU PHOTOGRAPHY/ SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

7 Suffolk pubs and restaurants still offering takeaway and delivery

Breast of partridge with carrot and swede mash, braised cabbage and cranberry gravy cooked up by The Moon and the Mushroom Pub in Swilland before the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24