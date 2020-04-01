E-edition Read the EADT online edition
It’s a pink moon next week - where are the best places to see it in Suffolk?

PUBLISHED: 18:30 03 April 2020

Where to see the Pink Moon in Suffolk Picture: Getty Images

Where to see the Pink Moon in Suffolk Picture: Getty Images

When is the phenemenon happening and will you be able to get a good view from your town or village?

For those of you who keep track of your lunar calendars (I know I do), you’ll know that the early hours of Wednesday April 8 marks the fourth full moon of the year. Known as the ‘Pink Moon’, it takes its name from the Native Americans, who dubbed it that because pink flowers would bloom around the time of the full moon – and unfortunately not due to any pink hue.

Expected to be at full peak at around 3.35am on Wednesday April 8, it’s the second supermoon of 2020 – with the first having occurred in March with ‘Worm Moon’. A supermoon is a full moon that closely coincides with perigee (the moon’s closest point to Earth) in its monthly orbit. This gives it a larger appearance than normal.

Provided the skies are clear enough, you should be lucky enough to see the Pink Moon from the comfort of your own back garden, and there’s a handful of secluded spots around East Anglia where you can truly be at one with nature and bask in the supermoon’s lunar glory.

The village of Rede, near Bury St Edmunds, is home to Great Wood Hill, the highest elevated point in Suffolk. Standing at 128m, it’s probably as close as you can get to the moon around these parts without having to take your feet off the ground. If you live near, take a peek out ofthe window and prepare to be astonished at what you’ll see.

We’re also fortunate that the beautiful village of Dedham is a stone’s throw away. Straddling the Essex and Suffolk border and dubbed ‘Constable Country’, after the landscape painter, this is another hotspot to view the moon from your back garden.

If you’re looking to plunge yourself in near-total darkness in order to fully appreciate the moon’s full illumination, there’s an abundance of natural beauty spots dotted along the East Anglian coastline for you to moongaze from that are free from light pollution.

Residents of Walberswick, a designated Dark Sky Discovery Site, will have one of the most spectacular views of the moon in the region, providing the skies are clear. Generally, Dark Sky Discovery Sites are freely accessible at all times. Other Dark Sky Discovery Sites in the East Anglia region include Westleton Common and Barrow Common on the north Norfolk coast.

So wherever you are moonwatching from, remember to grab a cup of your favourite hot drink, wrap up warm under a blanket, relax and enjoy the wonderous sights the sky has to offer.

