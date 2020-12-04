5 Suffolk pubs with heated gardens for mixed households

Junkyard Market features various stallholders selling street food, craft beer and high-end cocktails. Its heaters and overhead canopies will help keep you warm as you enjoy a drink and substantial meal outdoors Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERY Archant

While current government restrictions don’t allow you to meet others outside your bubble indoors, you’re still able to catch up over a substantial meal and a mulled wine at these local pubs and inns.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Golden Hind's outdoor heated marquee is partially-opened on the sides, making it ideal for groups of up to six people to meet Picture: The Golden Hind The Golden Hind's outdoor heated marquee is partially-opened on the sides, making it ideal for groups of up to six people to meet Picture: The Golden Hind

The Golden Hind, Ipswich

The Golden Hind is ready to welcome support bubbles thanks its recently-revamped outdoor seating area.

Decorated with fairy lights throughout, the pub’s marquee is partially-opened but still incredibly cosy thanks to its powerful heaters.

The pub has a variety of dishes on offer, including dirty fries, sausage and mash, pulled pork nachos, hunter’s chicken and a range of burgers. On Sundays, you can also indulge in a one, two or three-course roast lunch - the perfect meal to accompany a glass of wine or two. To make a booking, call 01473 724025.

The Golden Hind's outdoor heated marquee is partially-opened on the sides, making it ideal for groups of up to six people to meet Picture: The Golden Hind The Golden Hind's outdoor heated marquee is partially-opened on the sides, making it ideal for groups of up to six people to meet Picture: The Golden Hind

Junkyard Market, Ipswich

Junkyard Market has just arrived at Ipswich’s Grafton Way car park and is the perfect setting for you and five of your friends to meet for a drink and a bite to eat.

The global street food and drink market will be heated, and houses a selection of stalls selling a variety of cuisines alongside locally-brewed beers and high-end cocktails.

Junkyard Market is making its way to Ipswich this weekend, and will be running throughout weekends in December Picture: Junkyard Market Junkyard Market is making its way to Ipswich this weekend, and will be running throughout weekends in December Picture: Junkyard Market

While tickets are sold out for this weekend’s event, tickets are on sale Monday December 7 for the following weekend. Tickets are free but are required for entry, and Junkyard Market will be running every weekend up until Thursday December 31.

The Boot, Freston

You may also want to watch:

Freston’s The Boot has two outdoor marquees on its patio area and The Roundhouse in its garden, allowing groups of up to six people from other households to meet.

The marquee will have some of its sides raised, and The Roundhouse is partially-open – so while both areas are heated, you may want to bring an extra layer.

The pub’s December menu is filled with an array of substantial meals, including beer-battered fish and chips, Suffolk beef burgers and Dingley Dell pork chop. The Boot is also serving roast dinners every Sunday between 12.30pm and 7pm. To make a booking, call 01473 780722.

The Grundisburgh Dog, Grundisburgh

If a charming village pub is what you’re after this season, then The Grundisburgh Dog is the place for you.

Just a stone’s throw away from Woodbridge, the pub has erected a new, heated outdoor marquee, allowing support bubbles of up to six to meet.

Serving a range of real ales, the pub’s December menu features a variety of winter-warming dishes including slow roasted pork, oven roasted fillet of salmon, South Indian curry and Cajun chicken burgers. To book a table, call 01473 735267.

The Henny Swan, Sudbury

This riverside pub that has just installed a covered, heated tent outside, allowing groups of up to six to meet for a substantial meal and a drink this festive season.

The Henny Swan’s drinks menu includes a selection of wines, beers, and spirits, alongside cocktails such as sloe gin fizzes, chocolate martinis and Long Island spiced teas. Dishes on offer include cheeseburgers served with skinny fries, battered haddock and paella.

Booking ahead is advised. To make a reservation, call 01787 267953.