E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Which two Suffolk towns have welcomed new pop-up ‘beer shops’?

PUBLISHED: 19:30 28 September 2020

Ed Barnes of Hopsters who has just launched Hopsters Express, bringing craft beer fridges to independent shops across Suffolk Picture: Ed Barnes

Ed Barnes of Hopsters who has just launched Hopsters Express, bringing craft beer fridges to independent shops across Suffolk Picture: Ed Barnes

Archant

Award-nominated Hopsters from Ipswich is branching out and has launched a new initiative to bring its craft ales to locations across the region.

Hopsters Ipswich has launched Hopsters Express, selling craft beer in fridges at independent shops across Suffolk. One of the first shops to join the scheme is Saltpeter on New Street in Woodbridge Picture: Ed BarnesHopsters Ipswich has launched Hopsters Express, selling craft beer in fridges at independent shops across Suffolk. One of the first shops to join the scheme is Saltpeter on New Street in Woodbridge Picture: Ed Barnes

The owner of a popular craft beer shop in Ipswich has just launched an initiative to bring some of the finest real ales in Great Britain to other towns and villages in Suffolk.

Ed Barnes, who runs Hopsters in Ipswich (and Chelmsford), and organised the revived Ipswich Beer Festival at the Corn Exchange in 2019, unveiled Hopsters Express in Felixstowe and Woodbridge last week.

“I like to do something new every year,” he says, “and the idea was to put a fridge where you couldn’t put a shop. There are a lot of craft beer drinkers in the area, and while some towns and villages perhaps can’t sustain a full beer shop, they could sustain a fridge, I thought. The idea is to put these fridges in independent stores to support them – especially now when the high street needs them.”

Fridges have been installed at Saltpeter Wines on New Street in Woodbridge, and at Cuppa on High Road West, Felixstowe, with plans for an additional 10 to 12 fridges to pop up across East Anglia in the next year.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m really excited about this,” adds Ed. “We met these people and said ‘of course we want to work with them’. They are running wonderful shops and we can create something that complements everything they’re doing. The fridges look right in their businesses – they belong. And they’re hitting the same target market, giving customers something fresh and exciting.”

Between 25 and 30 different types of beer are available at each location, with stock changing regularly as Ed returns every three weeks to remove every remaining can, replacing them all. “It won’t be a case of having the same beers as a month ago – they will completely change all the time. And, actually, a lot of the beers going into these fridges won’t even be in our main shops, they will be exclusive. For example, I just put in three types of Verdant. They are the kings of real ale at the moment. It’s wonderful to be able to bring the best beer there is to these other places in Suffolk.”

Brands currently in stock, in addition to Verdant, include Cloudwater, Suffolk’s own Burnt Mill, Pressure Drop and Left-Handed Giant from Bristol.

As for Ipswich Beer Festival...while it is cancelled this year, Ed says he’s already booked the Corn Exchange for the last weekend of September in both 2021 and 2022. “We cannot wait to get back!”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

OPINION: ‘My beef with rule of six is that my diligent family has instantly suffered’

Columnist Ruth Davies with her husband and three children. Being a family of five means her children can no longer see two grandparents together if everyone is at home

18 workers at Bernard Matthews factory in Suffolk test positive for coronavirus

Eighteen workers at the Bernard Matthews factory in Holton have tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Which two Suffolk towns have welcomed new pop-up ‘beer shops’?

Ed Barnes of Hopsters who has just launched Hopsters Express, bringing craft beer fridges to independent shops across Suffolk Picture: Ed Barnes

Cycle-friendly road plan in Bury St Edmunds delayed after backlash

Under the cycle lane plans, Lancaster Avenue - on the Howard estate, in Bury St Edmunds - would be closed to motorists Picture: GOOGLE

Ipswich bus driver allegedly kicked after telling man with no face mask to get off

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY