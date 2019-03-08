Fundraiser Gina Long's pumpkin patch opening in time for autumn half term 2019

Inspired by taking her children to pumpkin patches when they lived in San Diego, California, Gina is fulfilling a dream by bringing what has become a very special, successful FUNdraising event to Suffolk for a second year. Liz Nice turns the tables on our Q & A journalist Gina Long MBE

What is your connection to East Anglia?

My family home was The Old Neptune Inn in Ipswich, located 200 yards from what is now the glorious independent University of Suffolk campus. I can assure you, back then the Ipswich Docklands didn't look anything like it does now. Today, home is just outside of beautiful Bury St. Edmunds, where my husband Andrew farms and GeeWizz is based.

What is your East Anglian Heaven ie what you love most about it?

Having a brisk winter's walk at 'my sanctuary' Shingle street.

And your East Anglian Hell ie what you hate most about living here?

The ever changing high streets. They deserve and need our support.

Favourite East Anglian restaurant?

I am going to need a few, without question Maison Bleue, where Pascal and Karin make every visit a memorable one. The Unruly Pig, Bromeswell and Wiveton Bell, Blakeney Norfolk and The Talbooth in Dedham.

What's your favourite way to spend an East Anglian evening?

A summer's night at home in our garden having a casual supper with either our family or dear friends.

What's your favourite East Anglian landmark?

The Sugar Beet Factory, meaning I am a stone's throw away from home.

What's the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

The thousands of brilliant charity events that take place throughout the region, many of which wouldn't happen without the support of amazing people who volunteer, giving up their evenings and weekends helping the charities they love. I'm already looking forward visiting Heveningham Concours d' elegance and annual Country Fair, next June 27/28.

Your specialist Mastermind subject?

The history of the Royal family.

What is always in your fridge?

On our fridge is a sign saying, 'Fridge pickers wear big knickers'. In my fridge, fresh cut fruit ready to nibble, salted caramel dark chocolate, and as many goodies as possible from Wyken, Saturday Farmers' market.

Your simple philosophy of life?

One life. Live it well.

What's your favourite film?

It's a Wonderful Life, I think I know all the words to Notting Hill, I'm currently addicted to the soundtrack of A Star is Born.

What was your first job?

Selling radio advertising for Radio Orwell.

What is your most treasured possessions?

Good health, my children, my marriage, family and friends.

Who do you admire most?

Any parent who cares for a child suffering with severe illness, disability or a life changing condition. I have met extraordinary mums, dads and carers through my work at GeeWizz. They are all my heroes. They, along with those they're caring for always look at the good in life, they're remarkable human beings.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Happily, eating too many puddings.

What do you like about yourself most?

The passion I have and commitment I give in everything I do.

What's your worst character trait?

Being unable to say the word NO!!

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

California, visiting my long-lost family, I discovered a sister, two brothers, (I'm now the eldest of eight siblings) and over 100 relatives in 2009. They regularly visit Suffolk.

Best days of your life?

29.09.1988

23.07.1990

09.01.2010

What's your favourite breakfast?

Earl grey tea and the biggest slice of Victoria Sandwich from FOLK Café.

What's your favourite tipple?

I gave up drinking six years ago. Sparkling elderflower in a Champagne glass.

What's your hidden talent?

The flying trapeze. Did it once, never again!

When were you most embarrassed?

Telling Claridge's concierge "that they have got the wrong date in their diary, as the event I was due to attend as a speaker wasn't being shown." They were all running around like headless chickens, for me to suddenly realise I was there a month early.

What's your earliest memory?

Aged three, on the day we moved into our new home in Honolulu, Hawaii, where my dad had been posted, cutting the top of my finger off and spending six weeks in hospital.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

It does cross my mind this is something I have yet to organise! Hoping that it's a long way off though. There will definitely be a gospel choir.

Tell us something people don't know about you?

I am a hypochondriac, I even know the coffee my doctor drinks.

What's the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

'Your daughter has Myxoid Liposarcoma cancer'.

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else?

It's home. I couldn't think of a better place to live.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

The GeeWizz Charity Pumpkin Patch and Maize Maze, thought to be the first 100% Pumpkin Patch in the UK, is today providing a memorable family day out for SEN and disabled children and young adults from across the region.

Tomorrow we welcome the general public for eight days of pumpkin picking and family fun at Hall Farm, Fornham St.Martin.

Open to the public from 11am to 3.30pm, the pumpkin patch offers free parking, free entry and free Maize Maze, local companies have made fantastic scarecrows for the Maze, fun family activities, refreshments and face painting. We ask for donations to be given for every pumpkin, which will help GeeWizz change lives throughout East Anglia. Do consider coming along, it's such a special FUNdraiser.

Please visit geewizzcharity.com to find out more.