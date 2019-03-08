10 places in Suffolk to pick your own Christmas tree

The whole family can have fun picking a Christmas tree at Blackthorpe Barn. Picture: TOM SOPER Tom Soper

Make Xmas extra special by choosing your own tree

Take the whole family to Raydon Christmas Trees to help choose your ideal tree. Picture: KEVIN GREGORY Take the whole family to Raydon Christmas Trees to help choose your ideal tree. Picture: KEVIN GREGORY

Nothing beats having the whole family huddled around a real Christmas tree during the festive season - so why not make it extra special by picking it yourself, straight from the forest? Whether you're an early bird and start your search in November, or you enjoy a last minute rush on Christmas Eve, enjoy roaming the grounds of these Suffolk plantations and find your perfect Christmas tree.

Raydon Christmas Trees

Opening times: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in November, 9am to 5pm. Every day in December up until Christmas Eve, 9am to 5pm.

Pick your own real Christmas tree at Blackthrope Barn Picture: TOM SOPER Pick your own real Christmas tree at Blackthrope Barn Picture: TOM SOPER

Address: Blackstump Cottage, Raydon, IP7 5QD

All the trees at Raydon Christmas Trees have been left to grow naturally, meaning they're completely chemical-free. You can either wander around the forest and pick your own tree or if you're short on time, choose from the selection of pre-cut trees. The friendly team will happily advise you on the best way to care for your tree, to ensure it stays happy and healthy throughout the festive period.

raydonagricultural.co.uk

Browse through the beautiful trees at Elveden Estate. Picture: GREGG BROWN Browse through the beautiful trees at Elveden Estate. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Wrentham Christmas Trees

Opening times: From Saturday, November 23

Monday to Saturday: 8am to 5.30pm

Sunday: 8am to 5.30pm

Christmas Eve: 8am to 2pm

Address: Field Farm, Wrentham, Beccles, NR34 7NB

Choose from freshly-lifted trees or explore the farmyard to find your ideal Christmas tree. This family-run business was established 40 years ago, and is now proud to stock a range of beautiful trees in all different shapes and sizes. For those who cannot reach the main site, the family will also be selling trees in Morrisons Pakefield and Morrisons Beccles.

wrenthamchristmastrees.com

Fred Smith Christmas Trees

Opening times: Every day, from dusk until dawn

Address: West View, 61 Straight Road, Boxted, Colchester, CO4 5QY

With trees between 1 metre and 10 metres tall, Fred Smith Christmas Trees are guaranteed to have a beautiful tree to fit in your home. They stock Norway spruce, nordmann fir and blue spruce trees, but if you're stuck on which one to choose, head to their website of pop in to be advised by a friendly team member.

fredsmithxmastrees.com

Kiln Farm

Opening times: Every weekend in November, between 10am and 4pm. Every day in December, but the field will be shut for safety reasons.

Address: Main Road, Kesgrave, Ipswich, IP5 1BJ

Owners Paul and Ruth are passionate about their Christmas trees and dedicate a lot of time pruning and caring for them through out the year to ensure they grow to the highest possible standard. The pair have been growing trees for 17 years, so explore their field to find trees of all different shapes and sizes.

kilnfarm.com

Edwardstone Christmas Trees

Opening times: TBC

Address: Mill Green Cottage, Edwardstone, Nr Sudbury, CO10 5PX

This small, family-run business supplies freshly-cut Christmas trees that the whole family will love. If you're after a particularly large tree, you're in luck, as this year they will be selling 6ft+ trees. Invite the whole family to come along and browse the grounds - including four-legged friends!

edwardstonechristmastrees.co.uk

Blackthorpe Barn

Opening times: Pick your own on Saturday, November 16, Sunday, November 17, Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24, 10am to 3pm

Pre-cut trees from Friday, November 22 to Sunday, December 22, 9.30am to 5.30pm and Monday December 23, 9.30am to 1pm

Address: Blackthorpe Barn, Bury St Edmunds, IP30 9HZ

2019 is the first year Blackthorpe Barn is welcoming visitors to pick their own Christmas tree. Choosing your tree will be quick and easy - just roam the plantation, find your ideal tree, pop a tag on it then arrange a day which is convenient for you to collect it. Why not make an afternoon of it by heading into the barn to browse the beautiful selection of gift and ornaments.

blackthorpebarn.com

Redhouse Christmas Barn

Opening times: Every day, 10am to 5pm

Address: Sternfield, Suffolk, IP17 1NG

This environmentally-considerate barn grows high-quality Christmas trees in their 18 acres of land. The barn is passionate about producing top-quality trees which boasts beautiful shapes, colours and overall health, while being mindful to avoid haulage and shipping to keep their carbon footprint to a minimum.

redhousechristmas.com

Church Farm Christmas Barn

Opening times: Saturday, November 23 to Sunday, December 22, 9.30am to 6pm

Address: Church Farm, Bradfield Combust, Bury St. Edmunds, IP30 0LW

For the past 28 years, Church Farm Christmas Barn has been perfecting its growing process to ensure every tree produced is of the highest quality. Trees are grown in Bradfield Combust, Suffolk, and then transported to the barn, where you can search for the perfect one to take home. Once you've chosen, don't forget to warm up with a mince pie and coffee, and then explore the stunning tree decorations.

churchfarmchristmasbarn.com

Elveden Christmas Trees

Opening times: Monday to Friday: 11am to 5:30pm

Saturday: 10am to 5pm

Sunday: 12:30 to 4:30pm

Address: Elveden Farms Ltd, London Road, Elveden, Thetford, IP24 3TQ

With over 40 years experience, Elveden Estate will help you find your perfect Christmas tree, whether you're looking for a tree which is a petite 4ft, an impressive 20ft, or something in between. You'll also find mulled wine, singing elves, Father Christmas and shops brimming with festive foods.

elvedenchristmastrees.com

Woodside Farm Holton

Opening times: Every day from Sunday, December 1, from 8am to 5.30pm

Christmas Eve, 8am to 12pm

Address: Woodside Farm, Holton, Halesworth IP19 8NE

Find the perfect real Christmas tree for your home this Christmas at Woodside Farm. With a large selection of trees cut down every day, you'll be able to browse amongst a range of fresh, spectacular trees. Woodside Farm also sells potted trees, which will keep outside all year round. Choose between Norway spruce - a tree that gives a festive pine scent - or the Nordmann fir, a variety that offers a lower needle drop.

woodsidefarmholton.co.uk