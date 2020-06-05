3 ice cream parlours in Suffolk open for takeaway

Get your ice cream fix just in time for summer, thanks to these Suffolk parlours who are reopening their doors for takeaway Picture: Getty Images Melanie Hobson

Feeling the heat? These three popular ice cream shops have put social distancing measures in place to make sure you can enjoy a cool treat this summer.

With a range of flavours available across Suffolk, which one will you go for? Picture: Getty Images

As lockdown restrictions are set to ease over the coming months, many restaurants and eateries are slowly reopening their doors to get back to serving their loyal customers.

Some of Suffolk’s most-loved ice cream parlours are getting their scoops ready – and implementing a range of measures that allow them to operate well within social distancing and hygiene guidelines.

Three vendors tell us what they’re doing to make sure both their customers and staff are safe – and what flavours they recommend you try.

From classic flavours, to the more experimental, ice creams, sundaes, gelatos and slushes are all back on the menu.

A chalkboard sign outside of Harris & James, showcasing their gelato flavours, alongside hand sanitiser for customers Picture: Harris & James

Harris & James, Southwold

Specialising in gelato, coffee and chocolate, Southwold’s Harris & James has reopened as of Friday 22 May and has introduced certain measures to ensure that it is safe while lockdown restrictions are easing.

Daniel Smith of Harris & James told the East Anglian Daily Times: “In order to reopen, we have divided the shop into two. We have invested in another gelato counter, so we can serve from both halves of the shop, keeping our customers and team members apart.

“We have the doors wide open for ventilation, and have installed screens on the serving counters to separate customers and team members. We have also installed screens in the retail areas to help keep customers two metres apart,” he added. “We also take the temperature of each team member when they arrive for work, so we can monitor any fluctuations and potential virus.”

A selection of the delicious gelato flavours on offer at Harris & James Picture: Harris & James

With a maximum of four members of staff working in the shop at any one time, Daniel added: “Our team members have been divided in two - Team A and Team B - so they work at different times.”

Additionally, there are clear signs outside of the shop which state only three people in each side of the shop at any one time. Harris & James is also sanitised regularly throughout the day, with hand sanitiser readily available in the shop.

With revised opening hours of 10am to 6pm, Harris & James is open seven days a week – with a variety of exciting and delicious gelato flavours for you to try, including chocolate, salted caramel, creamy blackcurrant, strawberries and cream, mint chocolate chip, and rum and raisin.

“Our highly-recommended flavours are English trifle, Bakewell tart and Jaffa Cake. We also make a range of dairy-free gelatos, including lemon, raspberry, grapefruit, passionfruit, strawberry, and blood orange. These are all topped off with a chocolate lighthouse made by us from our own bean-to-bar chocolate,” Daniel added. To find out more, visit www.facebook.com/madefromthebean or call 01502 726061.

BMC Cakery's soft serve ice cream Picture: BMC Cakery

BMC Cakery, Ipswich

Ipswich’s BMC Cakery has reopened the doors of its Clapgate Lane branch to the public as of Wednesday 3 June.

BMC Cakery’s managing director Rachel Halls said: “In terms of safety measures, we have had a floor vinyl installed with a one-way system and social distancing reminders, and a frame board outside the shop to again advise on customer limits and social distancing.

A Biscoff brownie sundae Picture: BMC Cakery

“We’ve got various signs printed around the shop to ask customers to only handle what they intend to purchase, and we’ve also had a Perspex screen installed at our till. My staff have face shields to wear alongside gloves all day, should they need to restock shelves. We also will only be accepting card and contactless payments,” she added.

The shop has just invested in a smaller soft serve machine, and a slush machine which will serve American Jolly Rancher slushes.

“We’re offering a discount for the first week, as it’s not been the same eating ice cream ourselves with the shutters down,” said Rachel.

“We’re able to add soft serve to most of our counter bakes, and will have specials including cookie sandwiches, and brownie or blondie sundaes.”

Just a small sample of the delicious flavours available at I Scream, including rum and raisin, mango and cappuccino Picture: I Scream

Ice cream flavours available include traditional dairy vanilla soft serve, Nutella, bubblegum and frozen cheesecake. These will change every few days to coincide with the shop’s counter bakes. To find out more, visit www.facebook.com/bmccakery or call 01473 410122.

i-scream!, Ipswich

Located on Ipswich’s St Peter’s Street is i-scream!, a family-run ice cream parlour that has been serving the town’s hungry customers for over 20 years.

Reopening its doors this month, the shop is ready to welcome back its loyal clientele slowly but surely, thanks new social distancing measures put in place.

A range of toppings and sweets at I Scream in Ipswich Picture: I Scream

Owner Rob Hardy said: “We have two metre distance queuing markers on the ground outside, and explanatory boards on entering the courtyard and at the door explaining the rules. We are only allowing same household groups or individuals in the shop one at a time, and we have a one-way two metre distanced route in and out of our shop.”

“Inside, we hand sanitise between each customer, something we have done for the last 23 years anyway, and our counter system and wide, low-top freezers create a natural barrier,” he added.

Well-known for its variety of flavours, the shop prides itself on displaying 40 or so flavours at any one time – ranging from classics such as vanilla, chocolate and mint choc chip to more specialist ones including prosecco, papaya, clotted fudge and vegan dark chocolate. “We also offer milkshakes, floats and banana splits and cold drinks,” Rob said.

He added: “We have been seeing a huge number of people since we reopened, and they have all been so happy to come back and have a treat. We have received nothing but love and support, and a real desire to support local business, which is fabulous. All of the customers seem happy with our Coronavirus provision.”

To stay up to date with i-scream! and its opening days and times, please visit www.facebook.com/i-scream-Ipswich-237825766059 or ring 01473 421375.