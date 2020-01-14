9 Suffolk food events to book now

Greig Young and Chris Lee will be cooking together at The Northgate in Bury St Edmunds in January Picture: Chestnut Group Archant

From a night of butchery with Jimmy Doherty, to all you can eat vegan and Pancake Night at Applaud.

Join Heritage Wines for its first wine and cheese evening, pairing English wines with British cheese Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Join Heritage Wines for its first wine and cheese evening, pairing English wines with British cheese Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

All you can eat vegan food

Where: Casa Del Mar, Bury St Edmunds

When: During January

Have you sworn off meat for the month? Struggling to eat creatively? Why not let the chefs at Casa Del Mar do all the hard work? During January they're offering all you can eat vegan food for £14.95 per person. And if you have a meat eater with you, they can enjoy 50% off the regular menu.

Applaud in Ipswich is opening late for pancakes this February Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Applaud in Ipswich is opening late for pancakes this February Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dishes include baba ganoush with flatbread, smoked tofu with roasted root veg and date and tamarind sauce, courgette fritters with tzatziki and stuffed vine leaves.

Burns' Night Celebrations

Where: The Hog Hotel, Pakefield

When: January 23

Join the team at the hotel for a special four course Burns' Night supper, priced at £35 per person to include half a bottle of wine and a dram of whisky.

The menu includes Caboc cream cheese beignets with savoury granola and truffle oil, haggis with tatties, clapshot, homemade brown sauce and whisky, local chicken breast filled with apple boudin, with venison faggot, buttered sprout tops, pearl barley, game gravy and sourdough crumb, and clootie dumpling with whisky sauce and Drambuie ice cream.

The Best of Chefs

Where: The Northgate, Bury St Edmunds

When: January 29

Greig Young, head chef at The Northgate, is teaming up with Chris Lee of The Bildeston Crown for one night only. Hosted at The Northgate, and the first of a series of guest chef nights, both a five course (£50) and seven course (£70) tasting menu are available.

The menu includes Denham Estate venison tartare with charred pickles, black garlic and elderberry vinegar, scallop with haggis, cauliflower and apple, poached turbot with salsify, rye bread and egg yolk, steak and kidney, and caramelised apple and fig leaf ice cream.

Mark Poynton Guest Dinner

Where: No5 Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds

When: January 30

The acclaimed chef is hosted for a pop-up this evening, priced at £65 per person including a wine pairing, and with limited availability (call the cafe to book).

The menu includes bread and snacks, gin cured organic salmon with yoghurt, horseradish and beetroot, caramelised cauliflower with pickled walnut, pear and Baron Bigod, Dingley Dell pork belly with pot roasted red cabbage, blood orange, sage, black pudding and trotter sauce, and rhubarb and custard.

Wine & Cheese: A Very British Tasting

Where: Oakes Barn, Bury St Edmunds

When: February 7

Heritage Wines (dedicated to promoting and selling English wine) is hosting its very first cheese and wine pairing evening. In the tutored event each wine will be discussed in detail, including the producer and region, with British cheese to match provided by Slate.

Tickets are £25 per person from Eventbrite.

Ladies Who Brunch

Where: Weavers' House Spa, The Swan, Lavenham

When: February 20

This is the first in a series of wellness events at the spa, which has partnered with hypnotherapist, NLP practitioner and meditation teacher Lizzie Falconer to offer brunches, dinners and mroe.

On this date Lizzie will give insight into how eating well can positively influence our lives. Arrive from 9.30am for a power smoothie, followed by a healthy brunch. It's £20 per person or £18 for spa members.

Pancake Night and Vegan Pop-Up

Where: Applaud, Ipswich

When: Pancakes on February 25 at 8.30pm, Vegan Night on February 28 at 8.30pm

Join the gang for a late night opening on Pancake Day where you can enjoy freshly cooked pancakes with toppings such as lemon and sugar, Nutella and banana, clotted cream ice cream and sticky toffee sauce, and mascarpone with white chocolate and raspberries.

Turn up on the night, or tables of four can book via their website.

This is followed, a few days later, by a vegan pop-up, joining forces with Sam from Far Out Burger, who'll be dishing up vegan street food. The ticket price of £20 (to be booked in advance via the Applaud website) include a starter, main and milkshake.

Big Beef Night

Where: Jimmy's Farm, Wherstead

When: March 7

If you love meat, do not miss this unique opportunity to experience a night of butchery, presented by Jimmy Doherty himself. These events are a regular sell-out. Throughout the seven course supper (£69 per head) learn more about each cut of the cow, and how it is created, prepped, cooked and presented.

The price includes a welcome drink too. Booking is essential.