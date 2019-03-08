This new afternoon tea includes giant jelly babies!

Weeping Willow afternoon tea Picture: Emma Cabielles Photography ©Emma Cabielles Photography

If you're bored of bog-standard teas, this one near Bury St Edmunds might float your boat.

A pub in Barrow near Bury St Edmunds is pushing the boat out with a new afternoon tea offering that's really quite like anywhere else in the county.

The Weeping Willow, known for its cool interior and inventive food (the current menu includes confit guinea fowl croquette with garlic aioli and duck egg carbonara with confit Suffolk pork cheek, rocket and Grana Padano salad) doesn't offer fruit cake, cupcakes, brownies and soggy sandwiches. Nope, the kitchen team here have really gone for it, using all their pastry know-how to come up with something decidedly different.

Of course, if you want a classic Suffolk cream tea, they do that too. For £8 you'll get a pot of tea, a fruit scone with clotted cream and jam, and a cheese scone with fig and apple chutney.

But upgrade to a Willow Tea for £12.50 and things get pretty exciting. In addition to scones, your table will be lavished with Willy Wonka-esque edible marvels. We're talking popping coconut snowballs, marshmallows, pate de fruit, raspberry pavlova and (the piece de resistance) giant jelly babies - all made in-house.

A full afternoon tea (£20) adds a selection of open sandwiches, from cured salmon and dill to roast beef and caramelised shallot, duck egg and land cress mayonnaise, and avocado and sunblushed tomato.

A variety of Teapigs teas is available to choose from, from Darjeeling Earl Grey to Chai, and you can up the ante even further by adding a glass of prosecco for £5 per person or a gin and tonic (Dalham, Boe Voilet, Keeper Honey or Chase Marmalade) for £8.

Bookings are being taken now and pre booking at least 24 hours in advance is essential.