E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

This new afternoon tea includes giant jelly babies!

PUBLISHED: 19:00 28 October 2019

Weeping Willow afternoon tea Picture: Emma Cabielles Photography

Weeping Willow afternoon tea Picture: Emma Cabielles Photography

©Emma Cabielles Photography

If you're bored of bog-standard teas, this one near Bury St Edmunds might float your boat.

Weeping Willow afternoon tea Picture: Emma Cabielles PhotographyWeeping Willow afternoon tea Picture: Emma Cabielles Photography

A pub in Barrow near Bury St Edmunds is pushing the boat out with a new afternoon tea offering that's really quite like anywhere else in the county.

The Weeping Willow, known for its cool interior and inventive food (the current menu includes confit guinea fowl croquette with garlic aioli and duck egg carbonara with confit Suffolk pork cheek, rocket and Grana Padano salad) doesn't offer fruit cake, cupcakes, brownies and soggy sandwiches. Nope, the kitchen team here have really gone for it, using all their pastry know-how to come up with something decidedly different.

Of course, if you want a classic Suffolk cream tea, they do that too. For £8 you'll get a pot of tea, a fruit scone with clotted cream and jam, and a cheese scone with fig and apple chutney.

You may also want to watch:

But upgrade to a Willow Tea for £12.50 and things get pretty exciting. In addition to scones, your table will be lavished with Willy Wonka-esque edible marvels. We're talking popping coconut snowballs, marshmallows, pate de fruit, raspberry pavlova and (the piece de resistance) giant jelly babies - all made in-house.

A full afternoon tea (£20) adds a selection of open sandwiches, from cured salmon and dill to roast beef and caramelised shallot, duck egg and land cress mayonnaise, and avocado and sunblushed tomato.

A variety of Teapigs teas is available to choose from, from Darjeeling Earl Grey to Chai, and you can up the ante even further by adding a glass of prosecco for £5 per person or a gin and tonic (Dalham, Boe Voilet, Keeper Honey or Chase Marmalade) for £8.

Bookings are being taken now and pre booking at least 24 hours in advance is essential.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘Our world was torn apart’ - eight-year-old’s brave fight against illness which will cut short her life

Freya Burnside was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at just three months old. Picture: ANNA LIPSKA/PHOTOS BY ANNA

North Stander: Back to basics wins the day – the time has come for Lambert to stop the rotation policy

Flynn Downes was back and playing a key role in Town's win at Southend Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘Our world was torn apart’ - eight-year-old’s brave fight against illness which will cut short her life

Freya Burnside was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at just three months old. Picture: ANNA LIPSKA/PHOTOS BY ANNA

North Stander: Back to basics wins the day – the time has come for Lambert to stop the rotation policy

Flynn Downes was back and playing a key role in Town's win at Southend Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

‘A lasting memory’: Life-saving defibrillator installed at town’s railway station

Jayne Biggs, of Heart to Heart, with the Dell family at the unveiling at Lowestoft Railway Station. Picture: Mick Howes

Obituary: Former Ipswich schoolgirl and garden centre worker Gladys Murphy, 99

Gladys and her mum Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Are these the most haunted places in Suffolk?

Head down to The Woolpack for a delicous meal - if you're lucky you may even see a ghost! Photo: Nicola Warren

Widow campaigns for suicide veteran to be honoured on memorial

Mandy and Jamie Small, who have appeared in a film to help raise awareness for SSAFA following Chris Small's suicide. Picture: SSAFA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists