Hadleigh's top independent businesses

This is my favourite place because the old shop fronts in Hadleigh's main street show a marvelous variety of old styles and contrasting colour; the blue awnings contrast with the traditional ochre colour. Elizabeth Oakley; from Bury St Edmunds; taken in Hadleigh; aged 56. (c) copyright citizenside.com

Here's our guide to some of Hadleigh's finest independent and family-run businesses

EADT-NEWS Pic Simon Parker Hadleigh is an example of a town which has fought off development and not become a clone town according to a new survey. EADT 7 06 05 EADT-NEWS Pic Simon Parker Hadleigh is an example of a town which has fought off development and not become a clone town according to a new survey. EADT 7 06 05

It's no secret that Hadleigh is a wonderful place to indulge in a spot of shopping. The busy high street is home to a wide array of independent shops and stylish boutiques, and the wider town boasts a number of family-run businesses which cater to all needs and requirements. With so many fantastic independent businesses to support, it has never been easier to eschew the chain stores and shop local. Here's our run down of some of the very best independent businesses that Hadleigh has to offer.

Tatty Broyds is a stylish fashion boutique Tatty Broyds is a stylish fashion boutique

Tatty Broyds

A fixture on the busting Hadleigh High Street, Tatty Broyds is a stylish ladies fashion and lifestyle boutique, offering an array of sought-after designers and eye-catching pieces. You can be sure of a warm welcome when visiting the store, and the team are more than happy to take the time to help you find something extra special. With great fitting clothes that stand the test of time, you are sure to leave with something that makes you feel truly fabulous. You can find Tatty Broyds on 61 High Street, Hadleigh, IP7 5DY, or you can telephone 01473 823144.

Bruni Erben is a leading supplier of glass, closures and machinery Bruni Erben is a leading supplier of glass, closures and machinery

Bruni Erben

Located on Lady Lane, Bruni Erben is a leading supplier of glass, closures and machinery for the spirits, wine, food, and gourmet markets. Founded in 1951, this specialist business creates a wide array of bespoke products, designed with each client's specific needs and requirements in mind. From eye-catching stoneware and ceramic bottles to ever-popular kegs, Bruni Erben boasts an exceptional range of products that will help your business to stand out from the crowd.

W J Green Ltd is proud to serve the local community W J Green Ltd is proud to serve the local community

W J Green

Established in 1975, the family-run W J Green Ltd has been serving the local community for many years. As one of Suffolk's leading forest and garden machinery specialists, W J Green boasts an impressive array of chainsaws, accessories and parts, and its friendly staff are always on hand to provide expert advice. The company operates a large showroom on Hadleigh's Lady Lane, with plenty of products on display for customers to browse at their own leisure - from ride-on mowers to hedgecutters.

Battleburys is opening soon Battleburys is opening soon

Battleburys

The much-loved King's Head pub is getting a makeover and a rebrand in 2019. With the building dating back to the 16th century, this family-friendly establishment has been a popular part of the Hadleigh community for many years now, and hopes to take things to the next level when it opens its doors as Battleburys. Promising to serve great food and drink, we're excited to see that Battleburys brings to the local foodie scene.

M Chisnall & Sons is a proudly family-run business M Chisnall & Sons is a proudly family-run business

M Chisnall & Sons

Established in 1968 by Maitland Chisnall, and now with three generations of experience, M Chisnall & Sons is a proudly family-run business covering a wide range of building projects in East Anglia. From one-off bespoke builds, renovations and new housing developments to industrial premises and office accommodation, M Chisnall & Sons is happy to take on projects of any size. Renowned for its expertise and reliability, the family-run company now attracts most of its new business from recommendations and word-of-mouth. You can find M Chisnall & Sons in Unit 1, Hadleigh Enterprise Park, or you can call 01473 823024.

Heat Save Heating Solutions

If you're looking to install a new boiler, or need to have your current heating system serviced or repairs, look no further than Hadleigh's Heat Save Heating Solutions. Ashley Hammond, owner of Heat Save Heating Solutions, has lived in Hadleigh all is life, and is proud to serve the local community. The company brings together over 25 years of experience in the gas industry, with over 10,000 successful installations completed to date. For more information or to make an enquiry, call Heat Save Heating Solutions on 01473 822775.

Brad Farm Machinery Ltd is a one-stop-shop for agricultural supplies Brad Farm Machinery Ltd is a one-stop-shop for agricultural supplies

Brad Farm Machinery Ltd

This local business is your one-stop-shop for all things agricultural. Founded in 1984, the company has grown from its early roots as a farm machinery specialist, and has expanded to incorporate a large store selling a variety of items such as country clothing, workwear, livestock equipment, animal machines, pest control, workshop tools, hardware and fencing materials. The company is committed to keeping its customers happy and satisfied, and are pleased to share their expert advice with anyone who walks through the door. You can find Brad Farm Machinery LTD on Hadleigh's Lady Lane industrial estate.

Partridges is almost 200 years old Partridges is almost 200 years old

Partridges

Partridges is one of Hadleigh's oldest independent businesses. Here has been an ironmonger in the town since 1823, and Partridges still offers this service - along with a range of other new and traditional products. Independent hardware shops are becoming increasingly difficult to find on high streets around the country, but Partridges continues to go from strength to strength, keeping abreast of an every-changing market. Offering painting and plumbing supplies, ironmongery and security, lighting and home accessories, gardening supplies and garden furniture, the store also offers a collection and delivery service for local customers, delivering house coal, firewood, kindling and dishwasher salt. You can find Partridges at 60 High Stret Hadleigh.

R&M Ponds is Suffolk’s leading independent pond construction and maintenance company R&M Ponds is Suffolk’s leading independent pond construction and maintenance company

R&M Ponds

If you're thinking of introducing a water feature to your garden, R&M Ponds is on hand to bring these dreams to life. This local business - founded in Hadleigh by Richard Clackson - is pleased to take on any project, whether it be a small Koi pond or wishing well or a larger lake, moat or reservoir. R&M Ponds will take care of the entire project from start to finish, ensuring the very highest of standards at every step along the way. Get in touch with Suffolk's leading independent pond construction and maintenance company by phoning 07811 175533.

Head down to the Plumb Mate showroom Head down to the Plumb Mate showroom

Plumb Mate

Make your dream bathroom a reality with the help of Plumb Mate. Following the success of its Ipswich store, Plumb Mate opened a showroom in Hadleigh in 201, with an expanded portfolio of brands and over 1000 superior quality products. The company understands how important it is to get the right look for your bathroom, and its expert staff are always on hand to offer their advice and guidance. The Plumb mate showroom can be found at Unit 2a, Seager Court, Hadleigh.

C.A. Building

Run by Christian Andrade, C.A. Building is a five-man family-fun firm. Based in Hadleigh, the company offers site extensions, new builds, bespoke oak, renovations, plumbing, electrics and more, operating across Suffolk and some of Essex. Christian and his team are hard-working, friendly and committed to delivering quality customer service. You can find C.A. Building at 74 Benton Street, Hadleigh.