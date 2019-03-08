Hadleigh's finest independent businesses



We take a look at some of Hadleigh's top independent and family-run businesses

The busy market town of Hadleigh is home to a vast array of independent businesses, from trendy boutiques to family-run pubs, cafes and restaurants. Its vibrant high street is full of interesting shops and businesses, and further afield, its surrounding villages also have much to offer shoppers. Here's a look at some of Hadleigh's top independent businesses.

The Queen's Head

Set just outside of Hadleigh in the neighbouring village of Layham, the Queen's Head is a charming, traditional country pub that prides itself on its real fires, real ale and real food. With friendly staff serving up proper good pub food, it's no wonder why the Queen's Head has so many returning regulars. Food is available from 7pm from Thursday to Sunday, and a Sunday lunch with all the trimmings is also served from midday. Visit the Queen's Head on The Street, Hadleigh, IP7 5LZ, telephone 01473 827789, or visit the Facebook page for more information: www.facebook.com/Thequeensheadlayham/

Hadleigh Pool & Leisure Centre

With over 30 group fitness classes each week, aqua aerobics, badminton, netball, tennis and a pool, there's something for everyone at Hadleigh Pool & Leisure Centre. You can become a member from £29.50 a month, giving you access to a range of exciting fitness classes and top of the range facilities. Join the team on October 22 for its Together Tuesdays 4th birthday - there will be entertainment, a light lunch and refreshments, and a chance to socialise in a relaxed atmosphere. The event will take place in the Community Hall at Hadleigh Pool & Leisure Centre, and starts at 3pm. Visit www.acleisure.com for more information, or pop into the centre on Stonehouse Road, Hadleigh, IP7 5BH. Alternatively, telephone 01473 823470

James Daniel Barbers

Located on the bustling Hadleigh high street, James Daniel Barbers is taking an innovative approach to barbering. The team has recently introduced a new app, which allows clients to book, move and cancel appointments all from the comfort of their smart phone. Not only has the app helped customers to fit their hair cuts around their busy schedules, but it has also reduced the waiting time for each appointment. You can move or cancel up to half an hour before your appointment, and when you arrive at the salon, you're sure to receive a warm welcome from the friendly and professional staff. To download the app and book an appointment, search 'James Daniel Barbers' in your smart phone's app store. Visit www.jamesdaniel.nearcut.com for more information.

Angel Delights

Whether you've got a big birthday on the horizon, or are planning for a wedding, food is likely to play a big part in your special day. Angel Delights offers outside catering for any occasion, including weddings, christenings, birthday parties, funerals, corporate events, canapé parties, dinner parties, BBQs and more - delivering high quality, homemade food to suit all budgets and tastes. Angel Delights also offers a bespoke service for any celebration or event, including a full waitress service. For a personalised quote, contact the team on 01473 806398, or 07900900323. Email info@angel-delights.com, or visit the website: www.angel-delights.com

Hadleigh Hall Nursing Home

This charming nursing home is full of character. The home is set in a 19th century property, boasting large landscaped gardens with excellent views of the rolling Suffolk countryside. Situated on the edge of the historic market town of Hadleigh, and just a short drive away from Ipswich and Sudbury, Hadleigh Hall Nursing Home is committed to providing quality care, and provides a comfortable and homely living experience for all residents. To find out more, visit kingsleyhealthcare.co.uk, or call 01473 858982.

Brett Design

Established in 1988, Brett Design Partnership Consulting Engineers has over 30 years experience providing civil and structural engineering services to a wide variety of clients. The company has grown steadily over the years, and from its offices in Hadleigh, it offers a broad range of civil and structural engineering design services to both the public and private sector, operating throughout East Anglia and the London suburbs. For more information, call 01473 822227, or email info@brettdesignpartnership.co.uk. Visit brettdesignpartnership.co.uk to find out more.

EriVica

If you're after a show-stopping birthday cake, or a crowd-pleasing wedding creation, EriVica is the place for you. Each cake is designed and handmade individually, and can be crafted reflect your unique vision. There's no cake too big, too small or too extravagant for owner Terri Newman to create - in fact, she loves a challenge, so if you're dreaming of a six-tier wedding cake, or fancy gifting a friend an edible version of their beloved pet, Terri will make your dream cake a reality. The shop has also recently started selling handmade cupcakes on Saturday mornings, so the residents of Hadleigh can now sample smaller versions of their celebration cakes. Visit www.erivicacakes.com/ to find out more.

Plumb Mate

Local bathroom expert Plumb Mate opened its showroom in Hadleigh in 2010, bringing with it its expanded portfolio of brands, quality products, and of course, the knowledge of its experienced staff. Plumb Mate understands how important it is to get the right look for your bathroom, and is committed to offering the best possible service for its customers and their individual needs. To discuss your vision for your bathroom, speak to Plumb Mate on 01473 810088, or visit www.plumbmateltd.co.uk for more information.

Labels to Love

This designer boutique specialises in lingerie and offers a free and personal bra fitting service. Brands include Triumph, Fantasie, Curvy Kate, Mey, MiracleSuit and Royce, which also includes mastectomy and post-surgery bras in its range. Alongside lingerie, the boutique also stocks designer swimwear from Fantasie and MiracleSuit, as well as clothes for all occasions including knitwear, dresses and eveningwear, in addition to hats, fascinators, jewellery and accessories. Enjoy 'top-to-toe' shopping, excellent customer service and free parking when visiting the boutique. Find Labels to Love at 24 High Street, Hadleigh, IP7 5AP, or call 01473 807052. Visit the website at www.labelstolove.co.uk