Suffolk restaurants, cafes and pubs offering takeaway and delivery during coronavirus

Owners of the Bildeston Crown, Hayley and Chris Lee Picture: Gregg Brown

Here are just some of the places you can eat in Suffolk at the moment - often without leaving your home or car.

The advice issued by the government recently to avoid all but essential social contact dealt a swift blow to the nation’s hospitality industry. While measures have been put in place now to secure loans, grants and funding, there’s no denying the knock-on effect Covid-19 (Coronavirus) will have on the sector. In response, many cafes, pubs and restaurants have had to think quickly on their feet, coming up with takeaway menus for collection and delivery. Some are even making collections of essential items to deliver to local people in goodwill. Let’s rally around, support our independents and keep them open. If you run a food and drink businesses and are doing things a bit differently during the Coronavirus outbreak get in touch. Email me.

The Cook’s Shed, Woodbridge

Call 01394 446019

The Cook's Shed in Woodbridge. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE The Cook's Shed in Woodbridge. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

As casual trade begins to drop off at this local favourite, co-owner Matt Driver says they will be doing everything possible to help get great food to residents. “This is going to affect the whole high street. Every shop, not just restaurants,” he says. “We’re all vulnerable, but this is a good community and I hope we can get through it. We’re currently in the process of offering takeaways. Everything off the menu can be taken away and we’ll do a special menu with meal kits – things that can be cooked fresh or frozen. And we’re going to offer short distance deliveries where we can.”

The duo are upping their production of sourdough bread, which customers can also have delivered or can pick up.

Dishes to choose from will include customer favourite, the aubergine schnitzel, harissa chickpea stew, house salads, goats’ cheese beignets, pasta dishes made with homemade pasta and more. “We really hope people who are working from home or isolated are keen to try them.”

Roxane and David Marjoram, owners of The Fox at Bulmer Tye Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Roxane and David Marjoram, owners of The Fox at Bulmer Tye Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Bildeston Crown

Call 01449 740510

“Coronavirus could kill us, seriously,” said Chris Lee, chef patron of the award-winning Bildeston Crown ahead of the government’s announcement of rate relief. “If it goes on longer than two weeks me and Hayley can’t do this which is very worrying, but we’re going to do as much as we can to look after the village because we do have a high rate of people over 70. For me, taking my business cap off, it’s about making sure people are looked after and I can pay my bills and get through. We’re already 50% down and that doesn’t cover anything.” Chris says they are currently cutting back their menus while sticking to their ‘brand’ as much as possible, with plans to offer their high quality fish and chips and burgers as takeaway for as long as the law says they are able. “We are, at the moment, very much still open. If I have to shut I will do it and we will have the takeaways but I would rather people came into the restaurant.”

The Forge Kitchen, Ipswich Picture: David Chatfield The Forge Kitchen, Ipswich Picture: David Chatfield

The Pantry, Newmarket

Call 01638 661181

“Aside from upping our already stringent cleaniless, what are doing at the moment,” says Vincent Woolley, “is creating an entire menu of takeaways. All our main dishes will be available to takeaway, but we will also have things like ready meals for the elderly – things that can be popped into the freezer, like lasagnes, pies and curries. Lots of healthy, freshly-prepared dishes, made from scratch.” The Pantry should have a delivery area within a 20 mile radius, keeping on front of house staff to hit the road during their shifts. “People can come and collect items too and we can prepare whole three course meals for anyone who wants to have that at home to reheat themselves. We’re hoping that will help us through this. We’re about 50% down this week and it was Cheltenham which affected us, being near Newmarket racecourse – a lot of regular customers went there. We’ve always dabbled in takeaways but this is out of necessity!”

Owners of Weavers Tearoom, left to right, Beth and Sara Benstead will be offering deliveries of meals and cakes in Peasonhall and Sibton Picture: GREGG BROWN Owners of Weavers Tearoom, left to right, Beth and Sara Benstead will be offering deliveries of meals and cakes in Peasonhall and Sibton Picture: GREGG BROWN

Casa Del Mar, Bury St Edmunds

Call 01284 701313

“It’s just surreal,” says Maria Broadbent, new vice chairman of town centre management for BID in Bury St Edmunds, and owner of Casa Del Mar. “A huge amount of businesses are going to be affected by Coronavirus because of how prominent the hospitality industry is here!” Maria says that she, along with others, will be operating a takeaway and delivery service going forward and urges customers to call the restaurant directly for orders. “We joined Deliveroo just before Christmas but 30% off whatever you charge goes to them, so if you spend £10, £3 goes to Deliveroo and that’s a big chunk for us at the moment. We are doing our very best to keep our kitchen staff going and to give front of house something to do, but I’ve already lost a key member of staff and all the juniors have stood down as many of them are students. It’s the ones with kids and mortgages I worry about. As a business owner you have a great sense of responsibility for them and its really hard.” During the day Casa Del Mar will be offering a ‘meals on wheels’ type service for the vulnerable in the town for delivery between 11.30am and 1.45pm, priced at £7 for two courses, including a hot main, with the menu changing every day. Other items can be ordered for collection, and the regular menu has been adapted to steer away from the sharing plates the restaurant is known for. “Something else is that we’d like people to ring up and just buy a voucher. That will help keep us ticking over.”

Owners of the Cobblers wine bar Fay Carfoot and Rob Wicks, a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Owners of the Cobblers wine bar Fay Carfoot and Rob Wicks, a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Gusto Pronto group

See online for business details

Gusto Pronto is a family-run independent Suffolk restaurant and pub group, with properties including the One Bull and The Cadogan Arms.

Details are currently being finalised for takeaways, with more information to come. At the moment The Crown at Hartest and The Fox in Bulmer Tye will be selling fish and chips to takeaway at every service for £7.50, pie and mash or chips for £8.50 at every service, and freshly made pizza on Tuesday evenings.

Pizza will be available on Tuesdays from The Fox at Bulmer Tye and The Crown at Hartest Picture: Gusto Pronto Pizza will be available on Tuesdays from The Fox at Bulmer Tye and The Crown at Hartest Picture: Gusto Pronto

Speaking at the beginning of the week, director Roxane Marjoram said: “We understand that this is an emergency situation but the unexpected government announcement discouraging customers from visiting pubs and restaurants was devastating. With five pubs and a brewery, we have over 100 staff as well as numerous suppliers locally who rely on us and the rug has essentially been pulled out from under our feet with immediate effect. Last week’s budget introduced some relief and we had already anticipated significant downturn in trade in coming weeks but not this. Our pubs are all currently open and we are reviewing various options which we hope will enable us to continue to support our team and steer the business through this crisis.”

The Forge Kitchen, Ipswich

Call 01473 232009

This restaurant, just off the Waterfront, currently uses Just Eat but also has some quirky plans on the go. “We are uniquely set up,” says owner Grant Owen, “for drive-throughs. The kitchen is at the back of our car park so customers can drive in through the tunnel there to some bays. The idea is we they can order and pay via the phone or on Just Eat and instead of waiting for a delivery driver, can drive their car in. They don’t even have to get out – we can pass the food through the window without any contact, they can take the bag and drive off.”

At the moment the menu will include burgers, ribs, salads, tapas, fries, flatbread pizzas and more, with the team looking at exactly what more it can offer. “We’re pretty much happy to do anything off our current menu. I’m hoping people will be bored stiff of pasta and Dolmio sauce and decide they want a nice burger.”

The Chestnut Group

See online for contacts

Properties within the group (including The Black Lion in Long Melford and The Ship at Dunwich) are imminently going to offer takeaways. Spokesperson for Chestnut, Ashley Norton says: “Where we are able to we will be launching these menus based on what we currently offer, subject to us being able to get the ingredients. All containers for takeaways have arrived and are being distributed to properties. Ultimately the thinking behind it is we’re already to an extent seeing a drop-off in the number of reservations we have as less people are less comfortable with dining out. At the same time there are those having to self-isolate. It’s about trying to give access to those individuals, to some freshly cooked, quality meals. At the moment it will be a collection service but we are trying to address the element of delivery.”

Menus and prices for each property will be on their websites and will be available during current opening hours, with last orders at 8.30pm.

They include:

The Northgate: Bury St Edmunds – Salad boxes for £9, heat at home braised beef ragu, slow-cooked venison stew (£11), chocolate mousse with espresso caramel and crispy wafers (£5)

The Packhorse Inn, Moulton – Breaded scampi tales, crushed peas, tartare sauce, fries and lemon (£16), heritage baby beetroot, violet mustard, crumbled goats’ cheese and hazelnut (£7)

The Westleton Crown – Soup or pasta salad (£5.50), beef stew, fish and chips or vegan chilli and rice (£12), puds (£5.50)

The Ship Inn at Dunwich – Smoked haddock and cod fish cake (£8), homemade pie of the day (£12.50)

The Three Blackbirds at Woodditton – Roasted beetroot Wellington with sweet potato and olive oil mash (£12.50), braised lamb sholder shepherd’s pie with mash and chargrilled hispi cabbage (£16)

The Weeping Willow, Barton – Grilled chicken, bacon and avocado salad (£13.50), Ghost Ship battered cod, triple hand cut chips with mushy peas and tartare sauce (£14.50)

The Crown Inn, Stoke By Nayland – Steak pie and mashed potato (£14), Roasted romanesco steak with slow baked tomatoes, mushrooms and fries (£11.50)

Weavers tea room, Peasonhall

Call 01728 660548

Weeks ago Sara Benstead, who runs this community hub, made the decision to shut at the beginning of this week for a spring clean in preparation for Mother’s Day. Little did she know what would happen. “We can’t just sit around and do nothing,” she says. “We have an elderly population here and generally get very good support from the villages – we’ve got to keep going, this is a business, not a hobby.” Sara is hoping to start a delivery and collection service for Sibton and Peasonhall. “We will make specials and try to get them out to the people down the road.” There should be a hot dish of the day, as well as coffees, rolls, sandwiches and cakes. We’re open from 8.30am to 4pm and if people need deliveries it would be nice for them to call early in the day. We’re also thinking about delivering things like scones and whole cakes. It’s a tricky time and this week changed the mood. We’ve had people saying ‘we’ve been through a war, we’ll be fine’ but now they’re more frightened. We need to stick together.”

Cobblers Café and Bar, Hadleigh

Call 01473 805590

This newly opened café and bar is delivering healthy, freshly made food within a three mile area. Delivery is free in this area with a small charge outside of the space. A range of teas, coffees, juices, smoothies and hot chocolates is available. Cakes and sweet treats have 10% off, from Tiptree traybakes to cheese scones with onion relish and passionfruit and orange slice. Other dishes include sandwiches, hummus with crudies and pitta bread, salads, pasta dishes, and sharing charcuterie, seafood, mezze and cheese boxes.

Tea by the Sea, Pakefield

Call 01502 585573

Has there ever been a better time for tea and cake? This café will deliver afternoon tea to your door within a three mile radius. It’s priced at £11 per person including sandwiches, savouries, cakes, scones and jam. Sunday roasts can also be delivered to your door. Chicken, beef, pork or lamb are priced at £8.50 with trimmings or £11 with a homemade dessert.

The Grill at Twenty5, Ipswich

Call 01473 287625

The family-run eatery has launched a £10 takeaway and delivery menu from 5pm to 9pm Wednesday to Saturday. Call for collection and they will bring the dishes to your car, or they will deliver within 10 miles of the restaurant. All dishes come with hand cut chunky chips, red slaw, salad and an onion ring. They include beef burger, cheese burger, bacon and cheese burger, lamb burger in pitta with mint yoghurt, various chicken burgers and veggie and vegan burgers. The restaurant will serve grilled cod with creamy parsley sauce, and linguine dishes as well.

The Greyhound, Pettistree

Call 01728 746451

The pub will be serving takeaway dishes at 20% off dine-in prices. Dishes include cullen skink and smoked mackerel pate – served with Louise’s famous bread, as well as wild mushroom gnocchi with red pepper romesco sauce, wild mushrooms, Mull cheddar and mixed leaves, venison burger with trimmings and chocolate pots with Oreo cookie crumb and salted caramel.

The Queen’s Head, Bramfield

Call 01986 784214

A number of initiatives have been set up, with takeaway and delivery available from 4pm to 9pm Monday to Saturday and from 1pm to 6pm on Sunday with the full menu on their website.

Delivery areas include Bramfield, Thorington, Halesworth, Holton, Blyford, Yoxford, Westleton, Blythburgh, Sibton, Walpole, Wenhaston, Darsham, Chediston, Wissett and Bulcamp. These will include a groceries service with essentials for those unable to leave their homes.

Food options include roasts on a Sunday, from £12 for adults and £6 for children, and an extensive main menu for the rest of the week with everything from smoked mackerel Scotch egg to chicken and oyster mushroom katsu curry. Delivery is free in Bramfield with a £10 minimum order and £2.50 outside of that with free delivery on spends over £50.

Bistro on the Quay, Ipswich

Call 01473 286677

The restaurant is offering a delivery or collection service in Ipswich. The range includes £6 starters such as bang bang chicken, £12 main courses including beef brisket with mash, crispy onions, purple sprouting brocolli and watercress with red wine and bone marrow dressing, and £5 desserts.

Folk Café, Fornham St Martin

Call 01284 705099

A takeaway menu is being launched soon, filled with soups, quiches, and meals to freeze, as well as Woosters bread. Keep an eye on their social media for further details.

The Arbor House, Ipswich

Call 01473 219660

The pub is now offering takeaways on its menus, from small plates and sandwiches to burgers and including several vegetarian and vegan options. Dishes include marinated pork belly and curry mayo sandwich, The Arborhouse Stack burger and pork stuffing burger with redcurrant jelly.

ICE Café, Rougham

Call 01359 270102

Sarah Stamp says: “We’ve taken the decision to keep open, but it is very very quiet, so we’re offering a small shop for people to buy provisions, and we’re extending our takeaway service quite drastically. We are just now working on the IT for a click and collect service so there’s minimal contact for customers. They can order online, pay online then rock up and we’ll bring the food to your car.” The service is available from 9am to 9pm weekdays and Saturday and from 10am to 4pm Sunday. Options range from the classic ICE burger to Thai green curry, and three types of pizza (including a Nutella and M&M one) as well as baguettes and sausages rolls, and vegan and veggie options. Meal prices will be around the £10 mark.