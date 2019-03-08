Finalists revealed for the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019
PUBLISHED: 21:05 09 April 2019
Has your favourite pub, restaurant, cafe, chef or producer been shortlisted in the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards?
Our expert judges have been out and about all over Suffolk in recent weeks, meeting with producers and businesses, attending live cook-offs and sampling lots of very delicious food and drink.
It now gives us great pleasure to announce our finalists of the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019.
There are four in each of our categories, with the overall winners to be announced at a glittering black tie dinner, taking place at Milsom’s Kesgrave Hall on April 29.
And now the wait is over and it gives us great pleasure to announce the finalists in the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019.
There are four in each of our categories, with the overall winners to be announced at a glittering black tie dinner, taking place at Milsom’s Kesgrave Hall on April 29.
Eat editor, Charlotte Smith-Jarvis, said: “These awards are one of the highlights of the Suffolk foodie scene and are a wonderful way for us to not only honour some of the county’s best-loved chefs and food businesses, but for us to also discover and shine a light on new or lesser-known talent, as recommended by readers of the EADT and Suffolk Magazine. We can’t wait to celebrate with all of our finalists this April. As ever, a huge thankyou to each and every one of our category sponsors, including our longtime headline sponsor the East of England Co-op, which shares the Eat passion for supporting, nurturing and shouting about local producers in the region.
“We would also like to thank Milsom’s for hosting the occasion for us.
“And a big thankyou also to our judges for the many hours they have put into the process.”
So without further ado, the finalists are…
Beer Quality Award
Sponsored by Woodforde’s Brewery
The Butt and Oyster, Pin Mill
The Fludyers Hotel, Felixstowe
The Maybush Inn, Waldringfield
The Woolpack, Ipswich
Best Coffee/Tea Shop
Sponsored by Castlemeadow Care
Applaud Coffee, Ipswich
Hullabaloo, Ipswich
Painters Café, Sudbury
The Long Melford Tearoom, Long Melford
Best Independent Food and Drink Retailer
Sponsored by Suffolk Magazine
Hollow Trees Farm Shop, Semer
Hopsters, Ipswich
Slate, Aldeburgh and Southwold
Smashing Wines, Woodbridge
Best Newcomer
Sponsored by MHA Larking Gowen
Fynn Valley Golf Club, Wantisden
Heart of Suffolk Distillery, Stowmarket
Jo Jo’s Kitchen and Bar, Lowestoft
The Freston Boot, Freston
Chef of the Year
Sponsored by Fisher and Woods
Dave Wall, The Unruly Pig, Bromeswell
Grant Newland, The King’s Arms, Haughley
Jon Jones, Hollow Trees Farm Shop, Semer
Luke Bailey, The Salthouse Harbour Hotel, Ipswich
Family Dining Award
Sponsored by Greshams Ipswich
Cabbages & Kings, Stowmarket
The Butt & Oyster, Chelmondiston
The Cherry Tree, Woodbridge
The Ship at Dunwich
Field to Fork
Sponsored by Ashtons Legal
Heath Farm Suffolk, Bury St Edmunds
Hollow Trees Farm Shop, Semer
Humdinger, Rendlesham
P A Mobbs & Sons, Cratfield
Outstanding Customer Service
Sponsored by Allstaff Employment
Bedford Lodge Hotel, Newmarket
The Butt & Oyster, Pin Mill
Sail Loft, Southwold
The Turks Head, Hasketon
Young Chef of the Year
Sponsored by Bidfood
Abi De-Ats, Tuddenham Mill
Justin Skinner, Tuddenham Mill
Moraine Pepper, The Northgate, Bury St Edmunds
Swann Auffray, The Great House, Lavenham
Pride of Suffolk
Sponsored by Marketplace amp
Heart of Suffolk Distillery, Stowmarket
P A Mobbs & Sons, Cratfield
Powters, Newmarket
The Cake Shop Bakery, Woodbridge
Pub of the Year
Sponsored by G + G Gallo Enterprises
The Grundisburgh Dog
The King’s Arms, Haughley
The Sorrell Horse - Flag of Suffolk, Shottisham
The Three Ways, Cowlinge
Restaurant of the Year
Sponsored by Bidfood
Maison Bleue, Bury St Edmunds
The George, Cavendish
The Unruly Pig, Bromeswell
Tuddenham Mill, Tuddenham
Suffolk Food and Drink Hero
Sponsored by East of England Co-op
To be announced at the ceremony
“We would also like to thank Milsom’s for hosting the occasion for us.
“And a big thankyou also to our judges for the many hours they have put into the process.”