Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards winners 2020 announced

PUBLISHED: 14:57 08 September 2020

Bill Pinney has been awarded the EAT Suffolk Food and Drink Hero of the year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bill Pinney has been awarded the EAT Suffolk Food and Drink Hero of the year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Lucy Brown

Chefs, restaurants, cafes, pubs and producers across 11 categories have been honoured in Archant’s prestigious annual Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards.

Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Award Winners 2020

Suffolk Magazine editor Jayne Lindill was out on the road on Monday, travelling across Suffolk delivering the news to 11 finalists that they had been named the winners of the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2020.

It was with great sadness earlier this year that Archant had to announce its decision to cancel the prestigious annual ceremony, set to be held for the first time at the Apex in Bury St Edmunds.

But, as they say, the show must go on, and we felt it was important to still support and celebrate all those businesses who this year were nominated or put themselves forward to be judged by our panel of industry experts.

There has never been a more important time to show our appreciation to these hardworking, vital restaurants, pubs, cafes, chefs and producers, and we’re proud to be able to give each and every one of our finalists and winners this year the recognition they deserve.

As ever, thankyou to our brilliant sponsors, particularly headline sponsor Bidfood, who have once again made the awards possible this year.

Without further ado – here are your champions of 2020.

Young Chef of the Year, sponsored by Bidfood

Winner: Harvey Thompson - Tuddenham Mill

Finalists: Thomas Rayson - The Northgate, Scott Morton Tonkins - The Northgate, Sam Austin - The Swan at Lavenham

Chef of the Year

Winner: Sam Sturman - The Brewers Rattlesden

Finalists: Greig Young - The Northgate, Swann Auffray - The Great House Restaurant & Hotel, Thomas Coleman - The Swan at Lavenham

Best Independent Food and Drink Retailer, sponsored by East of England Co-op

Winner: Two Magpies Bakery

Finalists: Maximus Sustainable Fishing, Hopsters, BMC Cakery

Restaurant of the Year

Winner: The Leaping Hare, Wyken Vineyards

Finalists: The Unruly Pig, Maison Bleue, The Turks Head

Pub of the Year

Winner: The Greyhound & TwentyOne, Wickhambrook

Finalists: The One Bull (Bury St Edmunds), The Low House/The King’s Head (Laxfield), The Sorrel Horse (Shottisham)

Best Newcomer

Winner: The Brewers Rattlesden

Finalists: FOLK café (nr Bury St Edmunds), The Neathouse (Dennington), Hanks Deli & Shop (Ipswich)

Pride of Suffolk, sponsored by Marketplace amp

Winner: Lane Farm Country Foods / Suffolk Salami

Finalists: James White Drinks, Wooster’s Bakery, Heart of Suffolk Distillery

Field to Fork, sponsored by Ashtons Legal

Winner: Suffolk Sweet Tomatoes

Finalists: The Tiny Tipple Company, The Wild Meat Company, Truly Traceable Venison & Game Pies

Best Coffee/Tea Shop, sponsored by Castlemeadow Care

Winner: Cortado Espresso Bar (Newmarket)

Finalists: G & Ts Cafe and Kitchen (Yoxford), Painters Café (Sudbury), Applaud Coffee (Ipswich)

Outstanding Front of House, sponsored by Prosper Hospitality

Winner: Coach and Horses (Melton)

Finalists: The Kings Arms (Haughley), The Turks Head (Hasketon), The Unruly Pig (Bromeswell)

Best Afternoon Tea, sponsored by The Suffolk Shutter Company

Winner: The Neathouse (Dennington)

Finalists: Marlows Home & Garden – Kitchen Cafe (Bury St Edmunds, but sadly now closed), G&T’s Café and Kitchen (Yoxford), Painters Café (Sudbury)

Suffolk Food and Drink Hero, sponsored by Cory Brothers Shipping Agency

Bill Pinney

