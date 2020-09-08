Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards winners 2020 announced

Bill Pinney has been awarded the EAT Suffolk Food and Drink Hero of the year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sarah Lucy Brown

Chefs, restaurants, cafes, pubs and producers across 11 categories have been honoured in Archant’s prestigious annual Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Close You currently have JavaScript disabled, functionality will be limited Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Award Winners 2020 Chef of the Year- Sam Sturman -The Brewers at Rattlesden Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Pub of the Year- The Greyhound & TwentyOne. L-R Jayne Lindill, Damien Pearce, Jack Couzens, Andy Janes (Muntons) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Best Coffee/Tea Shop -Cotado Espresso Bar. Richard Aslett and Eva Moscrop celebrating their award.Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Young Chef of the Year - Harvey Thompson -Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Restaurant of the Year -The Leaping Hare -Wyken Vineyards -Carla and Kenneth Carlisle Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Pride of Suffolk -Suffolk Salami. L-R Ian Whitehead, Sarah Whitehead, Rebecca Miles, Sue Whitehead, Harriet Miles Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Best Afternoon Tea- The Neathouse. L-R Rowan Mouncer, Archie Barker , Vashti Mouncer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Field to Fork Winners- Julie and Richard Lewis of Suffolk Sweet Tomatoes Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Best Independent food and Drink Retailer -Two Magpies Bakery Jasmin Eagle (Duty Manager) SARAH LUCY BROWN Outstanding Front of House- Coach and Horses. L-R Nina. Cox, Mikey Eaton, Owen Gardner. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Best Newcomer -The Brewers Rattlesden L-R Daniel Russell-Poole, Zos Austin, Sheona Fraser, Martin Lang, Sam Sturman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN













0 1 / 10

Suffolk Magazine editor Jayne Lindill was out on the road on Monday, travelling across Suffolk delivering the news to 11 finalists that they had been named the winners of the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2020.

It was with great sadness earlier this year that Archant had to announce its decision to cancel the prestigious annual ceremony, set to be held for the first time at the Apex in Bury St Edmunds.

But, as they say, the show must go on, and we felt it was important to still support and celebrate all those businesses who this year were nominated or put themselves forward to be judged by our panel of industry experts.

There has never been a more important time to show our appreciation to these hardworking, vital restaurants, pubs, cafes, chefs and producers, and we’re proud to be able to give each and every one of our finalists and winners this year the recognition they deserve.

As ever, thankyou to our brilliant sponsors, particularly headline sponsor Bidfood, who have once again made the awards possible this year.

Without further ado – here are your champions of 2020.

Young Chef of the Year, sponsored by Bidfood

Winner: Harvey Thompson - Tuddenham Mill

Finalists: Thomas Rayson - The Northgate, Scott Morton Tonkins - The Northgate, Sam Austin - The Swan at Lavenham

Chef of the Year

Winner: Sam Sturman - The Brewers Rattlesden

Finalists: Greig Young - The Northgate, Swann Auffray - The Great House Restaurant & Hotel, Thomas Coleman - The Swan at Lavenham

Best Independent Food and Drink Retailer, sponsored by East of England Co-op

Winner: Two Magpies Bakery

Finalists: Maximus Sustainable Fishing, Hopsters, BMC Cakery

Restaurant of the Year

Winner: The Leaping Hare, Wyken Vineyards

Finalists: The Unruly Pig, Maison Bleue, The Turks Head

Pub of the Year

Winner: The Greyhound & TwentyOne, Wickhambrook

Finalists: The One Bull (Bury St Edmunds), The Low House/The King’s Head (Laxfield), The Sorrel Horse (Shottisham)

You may also want to watch:

Best Newcomer

Winner: The Brewers Rattlesden

Finalists: FOLK café (nr Bury St Edmunds), The Neathouse (Dennington), Hanks Deli & Shop (Ipswich)

Pride of Suffolk, sponsored by Marketplace amp

Winner: Lane Farm Country Foods / Suffolk Salami

Finalists: James White Drinks, Wooster’s Bakery, Heart of Suffolk Distillery

Field to Fork, sponsored by Ashtons Legal

Winner: Suffolk Sweet Tomatoes

Finalists: The Tiny Tipple Company, The Wild Meat Company, Truly Traceable Venison & Game Pies

Best Coffee/Tea Shop, sponsored by Castlemeadow Care

Winner: Cortado Espresso Bar (Newmarket)

Finalists: G & Ts Cafe and Kitchen (Yoxford), Painters Café (Sudbury), Applaud Coffee (Ipswich)

Outstanding Front of House, sponsored by Prosper Hospitality

Winner: Coach and Horses (Melton)

Finalists: The Kings Arms (Haughley), The Turks Head (Hasketon), The Unruly Pig (Bromeswell)

Best Afternoon Tea, sponsored by The Suffolk Shutter Company

Winner: The Neathouse (Dennington)

Finalists: Marlows Home & Garden – Kitchen Cafe (Bury St Edmunds, but sadly now closed), G&T’s Café and Kitchen (Yoxford), Painters Café (Sudbury)

Suffolk Food and Drink Hero, sponsored by Cory Brothers Shipping Agency

Bill Pinney