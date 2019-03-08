Partly Cloudy

Glastonbury gives me another chance to stay home

PUBLISHED: 12:55 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:55 30 June 2019

The crowd watching Liam Gallagher performing on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival. Picture Yui Mok/PA Wire.

The crowd watching Liam Gallagher performing on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival. Picture Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Glastonbury... why? I realise the festival offers fans probably the best programme of live music anywhere - they've got Kylie, for goodness sake, but come on, it's not going to be a comfy weekend, is it?

Moreover, I read that the Glasto medical team has brought in extra defibrillators because "the age profile has changed".

"We are seeing more elderly people with heart attacks, strokes, chronic chest diseases," said head of the medical services, Chris Howes. But, hey, it's still rock 'n' roll... I suppose.

For me, at 64, the main deterrent to attending a pop festival is not the heightened chance of a medical emergency but the toilets. - the queues, the smell.

At Glastonbury there will be in the region of 200,000 people who will be resident on site for more than three days. According to the official website, there are a vast number of loos (more than 3,500) and they are all cleaned once a day. Then it adds: "Please don't pee anywhere except in the loos."

Okay, that's quite enough about toilets.

Weather: Glastonbury is in England and thus just about any configuration of summer is possible. We have seen sodden festival-goers caked in mud, slithering around in their wellies; seen them being baked to a crisp in hot sunshine; and all layered up against chill winds. Then there is keeping clean and fresh... that can't be easy. I have often wondered if, when the crowds have their arms in the air, swaying to the music, whether there is any waft from armpits.

And what about small people standing at the back? Do they see much? Would they see more if they stayed home and watched the TV coverage?

I realise that these pertinent points are completely irrelevant because, for the Glastonbury-goers, it is all about the experience, the atmosphere, the thrill of just being there, the buzz of watching live acts, of being able to say you've been.

But, although I adore Kylie, it is not on my bucket list. It is one of those unmissable life-affirming adventures that I am just going to have to let go.

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says 'we will respect whatever decision Dan makes'

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Vets warning as rare disease kills dog in Essex

Dog owners are being warned about Alabama Rot after a case was confirmed in Manningtree, Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pedestrian rushed to hospital after major crash near A12

The crash happened near Friday Street cafe on the A1094 near the A12 at Saxmundham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

'I know who you are' – Police call out attackers after man airlifted to hospital

A man has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance after a fight in Maldon High Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Corrie McKeague search most expensive police investigation since 2009

Corrie McKeague in a picture uploaded by his mother. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

All of this weekend's breaking news for Suffolk and north Essex

Follow our liveblog for updates throughout the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Red Arrows to fly over Ipswich - when can you see them?

The RAF Red Arrows will fly over Ipswich to celebrate Armed Forces Day Picture: ARTIST REMRAF/CITIZENSIDE
