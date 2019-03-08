Close-up action thrilled spectators as riverside town hosted cycle races
PUBLISHED: 14:30 06 August 2019
JOHN KERR
Twists and turns, steep hills and a welcome sharp descent - cyclists love taking part in races in Woodbridge.
Back in 1984, EADT photographer John Kerr captured the action as riders from all over the region congregated in the town to take part in a series of races, which became a firm fixture in the riverside town's calendar for some years.
Spectators lining the narrow town centre streets were treated to some great close-up action as the riders puffed up hills and raced at high speed down them, with little room for overtaking and one or two collisions, leading to bumps and bruises.
Around this time both Woodbridge and Felixstowe had cycle races, years before the national men's and women's tours came to the county.
Do you remember the cycle races in 1984? Did you take part or were you one of the competitors? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk