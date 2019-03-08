Gallery

Close-up action thrilled spectators as riverside town hosted cycle races

Cyclists competed in a tough race around the town of Woodbridge in May 1984 Picture: JOHN KERR JOHN KERR

Twists and turns, steep hills and a welcome sharp descent - cyclists love taking part in races in Woodbridge.

The riders prepare to head for Market Hill in the Woodbridge races in May 1984 Picture: JOHN KERR The riders prepare to head for Market Hill in the Woodbridge races in May 1984 Picture: JOHN KERR

Back in 1984, EADT photographer John Kerr captured the action as riders from all over the region congregated in the town to take part in a series of races, which became a firm fixture in the riverside town's calendar for some years.

Spectators lining the narrow town centre streets were treated to some great close-up action as the riders puffed up hills and raced at high speed down them, with little room for overtaking and one or two collisions, leading to bumps and bruises.

Around this time both Woodbridge and Felixstowe had cycle races, years before the national men's and women's tours came to the county.

Downhill all the way Picture: JOHN KERR Downhill all the way Picture: JOHN KERR

Do you remember the cycle races in 1984? Did you take part or were you one of the competitors? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk