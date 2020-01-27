Gallery

Nostalgia: Regatta's traditions go back 182 years at Suffolk riverside town

Walking the plank? It's a test of balance out over the water on a log Picture: ARCHANT

Messing about on the river is one of Suffolk's most popular pastimes - and the tradition stretches back centuries.

Despite the rain people still had fun on the water Picture: ARCHANT Despite the rain people still had fun on the water Picture: ARCHANT

Woodbridge Regatta is this year marking 182 years since it began.

The annual celebration of the town's maritime history has been taking place on the River Deben since 1838 when the Deben Yacht Club was formed.

Our gallery here shows the event taking place on the 150th anniversary in 1988 when people of all ages took part in raft races, rowing and sailing events, and fun activities on the water - drawing large crowds to enjoy the spectacle even though the weather was not at its best.

Taking a home made raft out on to the water for the first time Picture: ARCHANT Taking a home made raft out on to the water for the first time Picture: ARCHANT

This year the regatta takes place on Sunday May 24 to coincide with the spring Bank Holiday Monday the next day and is again expected to provide a big tourism boost.

