Nostalgia: Do you remember Princess Anne visiting the Woodbridge Horse Show in 1986?
PUBLISHED: 14:30 17 December 2019
Jerry Turner
Many of Princess Anne's visits to Suffolk have been connected with her great love - horses.
The Princess Royal, who competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics in the equestrian three-day event, has visited the Suffolk Punch Trust at Hollesley, the Suffolk Show and Newmarket, and back in 1986 was at the Woodbridge Horse Show, at Trinity Park.
The royal visitor arrived in a helicopter of the Queen's Flight and her day at the show, which has been part of Suffolk's calendar of events since 1871, was captured on camera by EADT photographer Jerry Turner.
Showing great interest in everything that was going on, the princess chatted to riders, owners, stable staff and show organisers, and particularly took pleasure in encouraging some of the youngsters taking part.
