Nostalgia: Do you remember Princess Anne visiting the Woodbridge Horse Show in 1986?

PUBLISHED: 14:30 17 December 2019

A young rider taking part in the Woodbridge Horse Show attended by Princess Anne in 1986 Picture: JERRY TURNER

A young rider taking part in the Woodbridge Horse Show attended by Princess Anne in 1986 Picture: JERRY TURNER

Jerry Turner

Many of Princess Anne's visits to Suffolk have been connected with her great love - horses.

Showjumping at the Woodbridge Horse Show in 1986 Picture: JERRY TURNERShowjumping at the Woodbridge Horse Show in 1986 Picture: JERRY TURNER

The Princess Royal, who competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics in the equestrian three-day event, has visited the Suffolk Punch Trust at Hollesley, the Suffolk Show and Newmarket, and back in 1986 was at the Woodbridge Horse Show, at Trinity Park.

The royal visitor arrived in a helicopter of the Queen's Flight and her day at the show, which has been part of Suffolk's calendar of events since 1871, was captured on camera by EADT photographer Jerry Turner.

Showing great interest in everything that was going on, the princess chatted to riders, owners, stable staff and show organisers, and particularly took pleasure in encouraging some of the youngsters taking part.

Did you attend the Woodbridge Horse Show? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

Princess Anne admiring one of the horses at the show Picture: JERRY TURNERPrincess Anne admiring one of the horses at the show Picture: JERRY TURNER

Princess Anne spoke to the people who attended the show, and recieved a small ornamental horse Picture: JERRY TURNERPrincess Anne spoke to the people who attended the show, and recieved a small ornamental horse Picture: JERRY TURNER

Horses pulling carriages around the main ring at the Woodbridge Horse Show in 1986 Picture: JERRY TURNERHorses pulling carriages around the main ring at the Woodbridge Horse Show in 1986 Picture: JERRY TURNER

Princess Anne arriving at the Woodbridge Horse Show by helicopter of the Queen's Flight in May 1986 Picture: JERRY TURNERPrincess Anne arriving at the Woodbridge Horse Show by helicopter of the Queen's Flight in May 1986 Picture: JERRY TURNER

The princess showed huge interest in the horses as she chatted to people taking part and organising the Woodbridge Horse Show in May 1986 Picture: JERRY TURNERThe princess showed huge interest in the horses as she chatted to people taking part and organising the Woodbridge Horse Show in May 1986 Picture: JERRY TURNER

