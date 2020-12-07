Review, The Woolpack, Ipswich: “Stunning food you can eat in or take away’

Nicola Warren and her family enjoy a takeaway dinner at the end of the second lockdown.

After hearing great things from friends about the Woolpack’s takeaway offering, we ordered dinner from the Ipswich pub on the last Thursday of the second lockdown.

Looking at the menu on their Facebook page, I found there was a wide range of dishes on offer – from sweet potato and chickpea chilli nachos to fresh salmon en croute and chicken chasseur to sausage and cider casserole. Plenty to warm us up on a chilly November evening then.

Our three-year-old daughter Jessica only specified ‘chips and ketchup’ so we thought the fish and chips would be a good choice. We asked for the smaller portion, which is for children and anyone with smaller appetites (£7).

I’d seen a picture of the plaice paupiette (£12.50) on the Woolpack’s Facebook page and had to give it a try.

My husband Phil, meanwhile, chose the steak and ale pie (£12.50).

As there were only three desserts on the takeaway menu, we thought it was only right to sample all three – chocolate brownie, apple crumble and chocolate brioche and butter pudding (£5 each).

Phil rang up to order in the afternoon and asked to pick it up at 5.30pm.

The Woolpack is less than a 10-minute drive from home, so he was back with our dinner by 5.45pm.

Though still warm, Jessica’s dinner had cooled down enough for her to eat it by the time he came home. “Fish and chips are good Mummy!” she declared, dunking a chip into the ketchup.

Her only criticism is that her server (me) hadn’t provided her with a spoon for her peas, so back off to the kitchen I went for that.

Although we ordered the smaller portion, this was a generous serving, with crispy beer battered east coast haddock, chunky chips, peas, tartare sauce and a wedge of lemon.

The filling of Phil’s pie was still piping hot, which took him by surprise. The puff pastry was still nice and crisp too. He said the beef was tender and the gravy in the pie and provided on the side was full of flavour. The fluffy mash had a hint of horseradish.

My rolled fillet of plaice was cooked perfectly, and worked really well with the smoked salmon inside. It was served with buttered new potatoes and greens – cabbage, leek, green beans – and the most moreish, buttery watercress veloute, of which I used every last drop.

None of us could finish our mains – I think I’d order a smaller portion for myself next time – and had to wait a little while before trying the puddings.

Jessica tried a little bit of the chocolate brownie, which was served with chocolate sauce. She scraped the bowl clean and had chocolate everywhere afterwards. I tried a bit too, it was rich and gooey, just as a brownie should be.

Phil tried the apple crumble, which came with a pot of custard. The apples were not too sweet, while the topping was crispy and the custard nice and creamy.

I think the highlight of the entire meal was the chocolate brioche and butter pudding. Buttery, squidgy, with layers of rich dark chocolate, this beauty was topped with sugar and went really well with the smooth custard.

The good news for everyone is that the Woolpack is open to diners from today now that lockdown has ended, but they will also continue offering takeaway for collection.

So whether you fancy Friday night fish and chips or a Sunday roast (yes they serve those too – with giant Yorkshires), you can eat in or takeaway. And don’t forget to order one of the stunning puddings too.

