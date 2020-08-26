E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

What opportunities are there for young people at Sizewell C?

PUBLISHED: 10:36 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 26 August 2020

Roger Barge, apprentice coordinator at Sizewell B with students

Roger Barge, apprentice coordinator at Sizewell B with students

Sizewell C

Young Sizewell C is an initiative focused on boosting skills and providing jobs and opportunities for young people living in Suffolk. Julia Pyke of Sizewell C explains more about the scheme.

We are proud to support Step Forward because at Sizewell C we want to do all we can to promote jobs and training opportunities for young people in Suffolk.

Sizewell C will create 25,000 job opportunities during construction and at least 1,000 apprenticeships. It will offer a variety of skilled, quality careers in construction, engineering, logistics, management, and support services.

Our sister power station being built at Hinkley Point in Somerset has already employed more than 600 apprentices out of the 1000 it aims to create. Plans for Sizewell C still have to be approved but we are keen to show young people what a career with us could look like.

That’s why we are launching Young Sizewell C now.

If you are aged between 16 and 21, registering with Young Sizewell C is a way you can keep up to date about the plans for the power station and hear about the career opportunities it could offer.

You may also want to watch:

We’ll make sure you’re the first to find about upcoming events and we’ll share useful tips and advice on things like putting together a CV or identifying what you’re good at.

Over time, we’ll be able to offer exclusive access to skills taster days where you’ll meet some of the companies we plan to work with.

Not sure what you want to do yet? No problem – we’ll help you identify your skills and become the best version of yourself.

Whether you’re at school or college, in or out of the workplace, we want to help you fast-track your future.

Sizewell C is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for people in the East of England. If planning permission for the power station is granted, it could be your springboard to a rewarding future career.

If you would like to register and learn more, please visit sizewellc.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Major Ipswich road closed after crash between car and van

Woodbridge Road in Ipswich has been closed following a crash between a car and a van. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Trees down and power outages - but Suffolk avoids worst of Storm Francis

Police are at the scene of a tree which has fallen on a power line in Mill Hill, Capel St Mary. Picture: PETER WHITTLE

Family of ‘intelligent’ son who died in NHS care join mum’s fight for inquiry

Matthew Leahy, Glenn Holmes and Richard Wade, who all died in the care of the former North Essex Partnership NHS trust Pictures: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

No further action against man arrested after woman flown to hospital

The East Anglia Air Ambulance landing on Aldeburgh beach Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

League One opener against Wigan selected by Sky and moved to Sunday

Ipswich Town's League One opener against Wigan will be broadcast by Sky TV. Photo: PA