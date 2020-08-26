What opportunities are there for young people at Sizewell C?

Roger Barge, apprentice coordinator at Sizewell B with students Sizewell C

Young Sizewell C is an initiative focused on boosting skills and providing jobs and opportunities for young people living in Suffolk. Julia Pyke of Sizewell C explains more about the scheme.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We are proud to support Step Forward because at Sizewell C we want to do all we can to promote jobs and training opportunities for young people in Suffolk.

Sizewell C will create 25,000 job opportunities during construction and at least 1,000 apprenticeships. It will offer a variety of skilled, quality careers in construction, engineering, logistics, management, and support services.

Our sister power station being built at Hinkley Point in Somerset has already employed more than 600 apprentices out of the 1000 it aims to create. Plans for Sizewell C still have to be approved but we are keen to show young people what a career with us could look like.

That’s why we are launching Young Sizewell C now.

If you are aged between 16 and 21, registering with Young Sizewell C is a way you can keep up to date about the plans for the power station and hear about the career opportunities it could offer.

You may also want to watch:

We’ll make sure you’re the first to find about upcoming events and we’ll share useful tips and advice on things like putting together a CV or identifying what you’re good at.

Over time, we’ll be able to offer exclusive access to skills taster days where you’ll meet some of the companies we plan to work with.

Not sure what you want to do yet? No problem – we’ll help you identify your skills and become the best version of yourself.

Whether you’re at school or college, in or out of the workplace, we want to help you fast-track your future.

Sizewell C is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for people in the East of England. If planning permission for the power station is granted, it could be your springboard to a rewarding future career.

If you would like to register and learn more, please visit sizewellc.co.uk