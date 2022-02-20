From Sutton Hoo to Ed Sheeran: 10 things Suffolk has given the world
Suffolk has a rich history and has given the world so much over the years - from huge archaeological discoveries to chart-topping superstars.
Here are 10 things that Suffolk has either produced, invented or is known for.
Great beer
Brewers such as Greene King, Adnams and Tolly Cobbold are iconic Suffolk brands that have had pubs in the county and beyond.
But Suffolk is also home to a number of independent brewers who produce a range of beers, ales and ciders.
George Orwell
Animal Farm and Nineteen Eighty-Four author George Orwell - real name Eric Blair - spent some of his younger years at his parents' house in Southwold, going to school in the seaside town.
He decided to adopt the surname 'Orwell' after the river that runs through Ipswich as it was one of his favourite beauty spots.
Sutton Hoo
Archaeologist Basil Brown uncovered a piece of history when he found the outline of an Anglo-Saxon ship burial near Woodbridge in 1939.
A curator from the British Museum described the Sutton Hoo find as "one of the most important archaeological discoveries of all time".
Suffolk Punch
The Suffolk Punch, which features on Ipswich Town's badge, was a popular workhorse on farms prior to the First World War, but they are much less common these days.
There are only a few hundred registered Punches in the UK, with a handful born every year.
Hovercraft
Mechanical engineer Sir Christopher Cockerell is credited with designing the first modern hovercraft in Somerleyton in the 1950s.
A memorial to Sir Christopher's first design remains standing in the village near Lowestoft.
Dot Cotton
June Brown rose to fame playing EastEnders icon Dot Cotton in 1985, but the actress was born in Needham Market back in 1927.
Brown was educated at St John's Church of England School in Ipswich before winning a scholarship to Ipswich High School.
Ed Sheeran
Superstar singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran moved to Framlingham as a youngster and made his name busking on the streets of Ipswich.
A number of Sheeran's hits, such as Castle on the Hill, reference his time growing up in east Suffolk.
Radar
Arnold Wilkins' pioneering work developing radar - radio detection and ranging - is often forgotten as Robert Watson-Watt is typically credited with its invention.
But Mr Wilkins led the teams of scientists at Orford Ness and Bawdsey who refined the radar system and put it into direct action.
Voldemort
Ipswich-born actor Ralph Fiennes was cast as Harry Potter villain Voldemort in the film series, a role which propelled him to worldwide stardom.
Fiennes has also featured as Basil Brown in The Dig, which retells the story of the Anglo-Saxon ship discovery at Sutton Hoo.
Ipswich Town
The Blues are best known across the continent for winning the UEFA Cup in 1981 under the leadership of Sir Bobby Robson.
Football legend Sir Bobby got his break in management at Ipswich in 1969 and went on to take charge of England, Barcelona and Newcastle United, among other teams.