5 places to spot celebrities in Suffolk
From Portman Road to the Newmarket Racecourse, here are some of the best places to spot celebrities in Suffolk.
1. Ipswich Waterfront
To kick off is the popular Ipswich Waterfront which is where many surprised passersby bumped into popstar Peter Andre.
The pop star's brother owns a barbers shop in the town and supported the shop since it opened in 2017.
With the draw of sitting and watching the world go by at a nearby eatery, it probably will not be the last time a famous face will be seen down at the waterfront.
2. Portman Road
In terms of celebrities, more than just Ed Sheeran supports the Tractor Boys!
Ipswich residents, including comedian Omid Djalili and Busted frontman Charlie Simpson also back the Blues.
3. The Wilderness Reserve
Set in 8,000 acres of Suffolk Countryside, The Wilderness Reserve has been a smash hit with celebrities with stars including Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead and comedian Jack Whitehall spending time there.
Others who have stayed at the luxury estate near Saxmundham include Sandi Toksvig, Youtube sensation Zoella, and This Morning's Rochelle Humes.
4. Newmarket Racecourse
In addition to seeing the celebrities performing at the racecourses smashing Newmarket Nights events, there is also a chance of catching a glimpse of actual royalty, as her Royal Highness Princess Anne has been known to attend the racecourse.
Past stars who have performed at Newmarket Nights include Sir Tom Jones, Rick Astley Jess Glynn, and Olly Murs, who has also been spotted with his football team Coggeshall Town in Felixstowe.
5. Decoy Studios in Ufford
Modern British pop seems to be almost exclusively made in Suffolk these days, with singers including Lewis Capaldi, Nial Horan, and Sam Smith all recording at Decoy Studios in Ufford.
Other megastars to have recorded music at the luxury studio include The Maccabees, James Blunt, Florence Welch, George Ezra, Kylie Minogue, and of course our very own Ed Sheeran.