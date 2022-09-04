News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle

5 times film crews have been spotted in Suffolk so far this year

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:00 AM September 4, 2022
Cromwell Square filming

Suffolk has become a popular spot for filming movies and TV shows - Credit: Archant

Suffolk is a popular spot for film crews to record scenes from movies and TV shows – from big-budget blockbusters to small indie productions.

Television and film production work is also generating millions of pounds for the economy, according to Screen Suffolk.

Here are five times filming has taken place in Suffolk so far this year.

Heart of Stone

Film crews at Elveden Hall near Thetford filming parts of new Netflix movie Heart of Stone. Picture:

Film crews can be seen behind these trees at Elveden Hall - Credit: Danielle Booden

Upcoming Netflix spy movie Heart of Stone features big names such as Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, with several scenes from the production being recorded at Elveden Hall in the north of the county.

It is not the first film to be made at Elveden Hall – Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Eyes Wide Shut are just two of the previous movies the estate has hosted.

'Historical action drama' in Ipswich

Film crew at Cromwell Square car park in Ipswich

More crews were spotted in Ipswich's Cromwell Square recently - Credit: Archant

Cromwell Square car park in Ipswich was sealed off to drivers earlier this week as recording for a project, specified only as a 'historical action drama', was recorded there and in the nearby St Nicholas Church.

More filming is expected to take place at the same location later this month.

The Only Way is Essex

EADT NEWS John Alexander is celebrating a victory against unsightly pub lighting at the anchor pu

The Anchor Inn in Stoke-by-Nayland hosted TOWIE stars in June - Credit: Phil Morley

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested and A12 closed after serious crash
  2. 2 Matchday Live: How Town's 2-0 win at Accrington unfolded
  3. 3 Ipswich man arrested after motorcyclist dies in serious crash on A12
  1. 4 Huge fire breaks out in east Suffolk
  2. 5 Police rescue dog from the side of A12
  3. 6 Who scored Town's second goal? Chaplin clears it up with a surprise phone call
  4. 7 7 of the best restaurants in Suffolk picked by readers
  5. 8 Police launch appeal to find girl, 14, missing from east Suffolk
  6. 9 Scores to settle, bad blood and a hot hand... Accrington Stanley v Ipswich Town
  7. 10 'It's a big three points' - McKenna on 2-0 win at Accrington

Due to sharing a border with Essex, it is only natural that some of the filming for reality series TOWIE would spill over into Suffolk.

The Anchor Inn in Stoke-by-Nayland hosted some of the show's stars back in June for the recording of an episode.

One Ranger

One Ranger being filmed on the Ipswich Waterfront this morning.

One Ranger was recorded on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Archant

Picture Perfect Film Company was spotted recording scenes for an action movie, named One Ranger, in a disused building on Ipswich Waterfront in March.

A mock tank was visible to the side of the building, while actors dressed in black jumpsuits were seen entering the site.

Summoning Bloody Mary 2 

Actor Scott McGlynn recorded the film in Framlingham in east Suffolk

Summoning Bloody Mary 2 was recorded in Framlingham in March - Credit: Jagged Edge Productions/Sophie Storm K/citizenside.com

Jagged Edge Productions used Framlingham and the east Suffolk countryside to record scenes from horror flick Summoning Bloody Mary 2 back in March.

Little detail about the movie was released at the time, but the actors did take some time to go visit Framlingham Castle when not recording scenes.

Film
TV
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk
Ipswich News
Framlingham News

Don't Miss

An aerobatics display will be taking place over the sea at Felixstowe

New festival set to take off in Suffolk seaside town

Dominic Bareham

person
Ipswich Town are expecting to be active on transfer deadline day

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Live

Deadline Day Live: Town complete two deals as Simpson departs

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Bill Turnbull moved to Suffolk after he hung up his microphone

Bill Turnbull took Suffolk to his heart

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk is home to many picturesque villages

Five of the most picturesque villages in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon