5 times film crews have been spotted in Suffolk so far this year
Suffolk is a popular spot for film crews to record scenes from movies and TV shows – from big-budget blockbusters to small indie productions.
Television and film production work is also generating millions of pounds for the economy, according to Screen Suffolk.
Here are five times filming has taken place in Suffolk so far this year.
Heart of Stone
Upcoming Netflix spy movie Heart of Stone features big names such as Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, with several scenes from the production being recorded at Elveden Hall in the north of the county.
It is not the first film to be made at Elveden Hall – Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Eyes Wide Shut are just two of the previous movies the estate has hosted.
'Historical action drama' in Ipswich
Cromwell Square car park in Ipswich was sealed off to drivers earlier this week as recording for a project, specified only as a 'historical action drama', was recorded there and in the nearby St Nicholas Church.
More filming is expected to take place at the same location later this month.
The Only Way is Essex
Due to sharing a border with Essex, it is only natural that some of the filming for reality series TOWIE would spill over into Suffolk.
The Anchor Inn in Stoke-by-Nayland hosted some of the show's stars back in June for the recording of an episode.
One Ranger
Picture Perfect Film Company was spotted recording scenes for an action movie, named One Ranger, in a disused building on Ipswich Waterfront in March.
A mock tank was visible to the side of the building, while actors dressed in black jumpsuits were seen entering the site.
Summoning Bloody Mary 2
Jagged Edge Productions used Framlingham and the east Suffolk countryside to record scenes from horror flick Summoning Bloody Mary 2 back in March.
Little detail about the movie was released at the time, but the actors did take some time to go visit Framlingham Castle when not recording scenes.