7 unique AirBnb properties you can stay at in Suffolk
- Credit: Archant
A word of warning though - you may have to wait a while to book them though as they are very popular properties.
1) St Andrew's Church, Mickfield
It's not everyday that you can stay in an Grade I listed medieval church but Mickfield, near Stowmarket, is home to such a place. The Airbnb is run by the church's custodians who use the money to help keep it maintained.
2) Bluebell Pod, near Butley
This hand built pod is east Suffolk may be small in size but it's still big in features and style with a kitchen, breakfast bar, bathroom and double bed all squeezed in.
And did I mention there's a wood fired hot tub outside?
3) Magical treehouse, Shipmeadow
Between Beccles and Bungay the treehouse offers a retreat in a woodland set on a farm.
The entire house is solar powered and guests have access to a nearby airstrip where they fly in a plane across Suffolk or say hello to the alpacas and peacock which live on the farm space.
4) Nissen Hut, Hatcheston
Usually used for military barracks a nissen hut may seem like an unusual choice for a holiday but this hut, located in Hacheston, has been specially renovated.
Described by the owners as a studio sized space the hut can still sleep four and provides many facilities for families including the use of a trampoline.
