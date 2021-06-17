7 unique AirBnb properties you can stay at in Suffolk

Published: 11:19 AM June 17, 2021





A word of warning though - you may have to wait a while to book them though as they are very popular properties.

1) St Andrew's Church, Mickfield

It's not everyday that you can stay in an Grade I listed medieval church but Mickfield, near Stowmarket, is home to such a place. The Airbnb is run by the church's custodians who use the money to help keep it maintained.

2) Bluebell Pod, near Butley

You may also want to watch:

This hand built pod is east Suffolk may be small in size but it's still big in features and style with a kitchen, breakfast bar, bathroom and double bed all squeezed in.

And did I mention there's a wood fired hot tub outside?

3) Magical treehouse, Shipmeadow

Between Beccles and Bungay the treehouse offers a retreat in a woodland set on a farm.

The entire house is solar powered and guests have access to a nearby airstrip where they fly in a plane across Suffolk or say hello to the alpacas and peacock which live on the farm space.

4) Nissen Hut, Hatcheston

Usually used for military barracks a nissen hut may seem like an unusual choice for a holiday but this hut, located in Hacheston, has been specially renovated.

Described by the owners as a studio sized space the hut can still sleep four and provides many facilities for families including the use of a trampoline.

5

6

7



