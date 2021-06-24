Published: 7:27 PM June 24, 2021

The Millennium Tower is one of Suffolk's most unusual AirBnBs - Credit: Tessa Catchpole

Staycations have become the word of the moment with holidaymakers rushing to book up stays in Suffolk.

But what if you are looking for something a little more unusual? Well we've picked seven unique properties you can stay at in Suffolk.

A word of warning though - you may have to wait a while to book them though as they are very popular properties.





1) St Andrew's Church, Mickfield

It's not everyday that you can stay in an Grade I listed medieval church but Mickfield, near Stowmarket, is home to such a place.

The Airbnb is run by the church's custodians who use the money to help keep it maintained after it was made redundant in the late 1970s.

The church itself is grade I listed with one of the bedrooms on offer to guests in the bell tower.

The pipe organ remains in the church and can be played.

The Bluebell Pod at Wantisden Park - Credit: Wantisden Park

2) Bluebell Pod, near Butley

This hand-built pod is east Suffolk may be small in size but it's still big in features and style.

With a kitchen, breakfast bar, bathroom and double bed all squeezed in to a small space the pod still has everything you might need.

Inside the Bluebell Pod at Wantisden Park - Credit: Wantisden Park

And did I mention there's a wood fired hot tub outside?

The Treehouse was designed by one of its owners and is built from reclaimed materials - Credit: Paola de Paola photography

3) Magical treehouse, Shipmeadow

Between Beccles and Bungay the treehouse offers a retreat in a woodland set on a farm.

The treehouse was largely designed by its owner Celeste Goschen and a carpenter back in 2017. It is built from mainly reclaimed materials in the style of the arts and crafts movement.

The entire house is solar powered and guests have access to a nearby airstrip where they fly in a plane across Suffolk or say hello to the alpacas and peacock which live on the farm space.

The kitchen inside the treehouse at Shipmeadow - Credit: Paola de Paola photgraphy

4) Nissen Hut, Hatcheston

Usually used for military barracks a nissen hut may seem like an unusual choice for a holiday but this hut, located in Hacheston, has been specially renovated.

Described by the owners as a studio sized space the hut can still sleep four and provides many facilities for families including the use of a trampoline.

5) Hobbit house, Brandeston

A brand new property the hobbit house, is an all underground affair with all the mod cons.

The property is described as being suitable for two people and includes a kitchen, bedroom, living room and shower room.

The house is set on a 120 acre country park and also includes a hot tub.

Trickers Mill in Woodbridge can be used for stays - Credit: Tessa Catchpole

6) Trickers Mill, Woodbridge

Described by the owners as a 'unique experience', Trickers Mill is a five-storey windmill with two floors of accommodation.

The windmill is over 200 years old and is the only habitable windmill in the area.

A staircase and trapdoor provide access to upper levels of the windmill which have stunning views over Woodbridge and the River Deben.

The inside of Trickers Mill still has its original workings - Credit: Tessa Catchpole

7) Millennium Tower, Martlesham

The Millennium Tower was designed to celebrate the year 2000 and could provide a unique stay for those looking for something a bit more unusual.

The building has four floors with each room an unusual shape and joined together by a spiral staircase.

At it's peak there is a roof terrace which can help you enjoy the views of the 14 acres of woodland that surround you and that only you can enjoy.