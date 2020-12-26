Published: 10:00 AM December 26, 2020

Shoe retailer Clarks has analysed over 5,000 TripAdvisor listings and found eight Suffolk parks, forests, beaches and open spaces that are among the least-reviewed but the best-rated – ensuring you can have plenty of space this December.

Here's eight of some of the best spots across Suffolk that will guarantee you some much-needed tranquillity.

Tier 4 restrictions for Suffolk come in at just after midnight on Boxing Day, so only use these walks if you are local to the area for essential exercise. As with all public spaces, be sure to stick to social distancing guidelines.

An abandoned Walberswick beach during lockdown earlier this year - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Walberswick Beach

Just over the River Blythe across from Southwold is Walberswick Beach – a small sand dune-backed stretch of beach that is ideal for a socially-distanced stroll this December. Dog-friendly too, Walberswick Beach is as peaceful as they come.

Lakenheath Fen in winter - Credit: Nick Ford

Lakenheath Fen RSPB Reserve

Open from dawn till dusk according to its website, Lakenheath Fen will be open this Boxing Day – however, both its visitor centre and toilets will be closed. With great, expansive views of the wetland, this awe-inspiring nature reserve overlooks the Little Ouse and is home to a wide variety of wildlife including kingfishers, cranes, otters and watervoles.

East Town Park

With around 50 acres of park space for you to walk around, East Town Park in Haverhill is a great spot for a post-Christmas stroll. Open 6am to 6pm, it’s free to enter and features beautiful natural woodland that is constantly being expanded thanks to a tree planting programme.

Needham Lake at sunset - Credit: Kerry Cherlton

Needham Lake

Situated close to Needham Market, Needham Lake is a beautiful location that is home to a variety of wildlife – and will provide you and your family the perfect setting to walk off that Christmas lunch from the day before. A meander around the well-surfaced lakeside path takes around 20 minutes, and while dogs are free to run around the meadow, they must be kept on a lead when on the surfaced paths.

Kings Forest

Stretching over 2,333 hectares, King's Forest near Bury St Edmunds is open 365 days a year, from dawn till dusk. Beautiful at any time of year, this coniferous woodland is home to fallow deer – if you’re lucky, you may catch a glimpse them this Boxing Day.

Orwell Country Park, pictured here in autumn - Credit: citizenside.com

Orwell Country Park

Bordered by the A14 and the Orwell Estuary, this Suffolk country park is a 470-acre site spanning across ancient woodlands, heathland and mudflats. It has three main sites - Piper’s Vale, Bridge Wood and Braziers Wood – and with six pedestrian entrances, you will be guaranteed plenty of space on your walk, well away from others. Be sure to bring your binoculars, as a number of birds can be seen throughout, including skylarks, golden plovers, black-tailed godwits and peregrine falcons.

Nicholas Everitt Park

Oulton Broad on the Norfolk-Suffolk border is home to Nicholas Everitt Park - a great place for a peaceful stroll. It offers visitors views over the broads, coupled with an array of wide, open spaces.

Kingston Field

Near the River Deben in Woodbridge is Kingston Field – a large, unobstructed grassed area that is the ideal spot for a Boxing Day stroll this year.