Published: 10:00 AM June 12, 2021

Are you one of the many who has splashed out on a campervan as lockdown eases?

With many more people opting to holiday in the UK, motorhomes are in demand because of their privacy and flexibility.

Here is a look at eight great sites to visit around Suffolk. It is essential to book in advance and check on what facilities are available, as these are liable to change at short notice due to coronavirus. Also check whether you need to book for visitor attractions.

Peewit Caravan Park in Felixstowe - Credit: Peewit Caravan Park

Peewit Caravan Park, Felixstowe

Around 900 metres from the seafront, Peewit Caravan Park has 45 pitches, with electric hook-up.

The site is set in 13 acres of tree-lined and landscaped parkland. Toilets and showers are available, and there are many hand sanitising stations around the park.

Facilities include a children's play area, launderette and dish washing facilities and wi-fi access. The Shack and function room are currently closed, but there are many nearby places to eat.

Beyond the park itself, Felixstowe has loads to offer visitors, including its beaches, Seafront Gardens, Mannings Amusements, historic Landguard Fort and the nearby nature reserve, and the viewing area where you can watch big ships.

You can take your campervan for a break at Trinity Park, near Ipswich - Credit: John Clarke

Trinity Park, Ipswich

Best known as the home of the Suffolk Show, this 320-acre site offers grass touring pitches with electric hook-up. You also get a picnic table and access to permanent toilets and showers, including disabled facilities.

Wi-fi is available throughout the Trinity Park site. Dogs are permitted and there is plenty of room to walk them or ride bikes.

There are a number of food shops, takeaways and restaurants within a few minutes' drive.

The site is planning a number of events over the summer, including Comic Con and Festival of Wheels, and if you are staying on the site you will qualify for a discounted rate.

When staying at Trinity Park you are within easy reach of Felixstowe, to enjoy fish and chips on the beach, and also well-placed to go into Ipswich to visit attractions like the Waterfront and Christchurch Mansion.

The green setting at Bright Meadow Caravan Park in Newbourne, near Woodbridge - Credit: Bright Meadow Caravan Park

Bright Meadow, near Bury St Edmunds

Set in the west Suffolk countryside, this park has 50 widely-spaced pitches and offers electric hook-up.

Facilities include toilets and showers, and there is also a bath in the ladies' block as well as an under-sevens' area with a bath.

There are fresh water outlets and a laundry room and vegetable preparation area. Visitors also benefit from wi-fi.

There are lots of places to visit in the Bury area, including the Abbey Gardens, the National Trust's Ickworth site with its many walks, and West Stow Country Park and Anglo-Saxon Village.

Campervans at Steadings Park in Newbourne, near Woodbridge - Credit: Damon Jones

Steadings Park, Newbourne, near Woodbridge

The site has a total of 80 camping and touring pitches. All of those for motorhomes are extra large hard-standing pitches, with a grassed area.

Each pitch has its own bench. There is electric hook-up, and you can choose between fully serviced or a water-only option for your campervan.

Facilities at Steadings Park include toilets and hot showers, disabled and family wet rooms, washing up sinks and a laundry room.

There are two children's play areas , a ball game area and table tennis table, and a private lake offering carp fishing.

The site backs on to Suffolk Wildlife Trust's Newbourne Springs nature reserve, and Woodbridge is also nearby, with attractions including the river and the National Trust's famous Sutton Hoo site.

Cakes and Ale Holiday Park - Credit: Google Maps

Cakes and Ale, Theberton, near Leiston

This AA-rated five-pennant family-run site is set in 45 acres on the Suffolk Heritage Coast, and has 55 fully-serviced pitches. All have hard-standing and grass, electric hook-up, water and grey water connections and wi-fi.

The site includes wet rooms, showers and toilets and laundry and washing-up facilities. Leisure facilities include a playground and various sporting activities, from boule to football, golf and tennis. There is a bar and café, and the site is dog-friendly.

Nearby beaches to visit include Sizewell, Aldeburgh and the holiday village of Thorpeness, where you can also enjoy boating on the Meare.

Wildlife lovers will enjoy visiting RSPB Minsmere.

Alton Water, near Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Alton Water Park, Ipswich

This large water park has around 400 acres of countryside to explore. It has 88 pitches for caravans and campervans or tents, with electric hook-up available for a small additional charge.

Facilities include a toilet and shower block and a covered washing-up area.

There is also a play area, sand pit and large patio area, with a visitor centre serving a range of snacks and meals.

You can explore many nature trails on the site and buy a fishing permit or try a range of watersports and mini golf. There is also a cross-country cycle trail. If you want to venture off the site, beautiful Constable Country is very near, including the National Trust's Flatford exhibitions.

Kessingland Beach Holiday Park, near Lowestoft

This Parkdean Resorts site, with a beach on its doorstep, has 87 touring pitches available. You can choose from a standard pitch, one with electric hook-up or one with hard-standing, electricity, water supply and drainage. Pet-friendly units are available.

Facilities also include a shower and toilet block and launderette, while the holiday park has outdoor and indoor heated pools, an adventure playground and multi-sports court, and food options including bar, restaurant and takeaways.

As well as the beach, there are many other things to do in the area. The Africa Alive zoo is in Kessingland, while Pleasurewood Hills theme park is also nearby.

The East Anglia Transport Museum in Carlton Colville is fun for the family, and don't forget your binoculars for a visit to the nearby Benacre National Nature Reserve.

Cliff House Holiday Park, Dunwich

On a 30-acre woodland park site with beach access, this site has 120 touring and camping pitches available, with electric hook-up.

Facilities include toilet and shower blocks, a shop, launderette, washing-up room, internet access, children's playground and family games room. Cycle hire can be booked in advance.

Refreshments are available from The 12 Lost Churches bar and restaurant.

Nearby attractions include the National Trust's Dunwich Heath and Beach site and the neighbouring RSPB Minsmere, as well as all the local beaches, including Aldeburgh, Thorpeness, Walberswick and Southwold.







