Suffolk coastal town named among most 'peaceful' places for a staycation

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:50 AM June 30, 2022
Some of the coloured houses at Aldeburgh.

Aldeburgh has been recognised as one of the most peaceful places in the UK - Credit: Denise Bradley

A town on the Suffolk coast has been named as one of the UK's most peaceful places to go on a staycation.

Recent data collected by gifting business WellBox was used to create a list of the most peaceful towns in the country, with each place being given a score out of 100.

The score was based on a variety of factors, including crime rate, population and the number nature trails in the area.

In the findings, Aldeburgh in east Suffolk was revealed as the ninth most peaceful place to visit – and was the only place in East Anglia that made the top ten.

A group of friends have been swimming in the sea without wetsuits, every morning at sunrise in Decem

A stunning view of the sunrise over Aldeburgh seafront - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Aldeburgh achieved a 'peace score' of 68.1% due to its low crime rate of 39 per 1,000 inhabitants and its relatively low population of 2,466.

The coastal town was also recognised for its wide range of nature trails, including 13 hiking walks and seven bird watching trails – with RSPB Minsmere close by.

Aldeburgh beach will feature in the Beach of Dreams walk along the heritage coast this summer

Aldeburgh beach is perfect for a relaxing stroll - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

These factors combined to name Aldeburgh as one of the UK's most peaceful places, with the town being just 13% away from winning the top spot away from Dartmouth in Dorset.

People who visit Aldeburgh can enjoy a walk along the Sailor's Path, as well as wandering toward Thorpeness to see the House in the Clouds.

Suffolk Live News
Tourism Guide
Aldeburgh News

