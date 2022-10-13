News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk church in Detectorists series named one of BBC's most iconic places

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:59 AM October 13, 2022
The BBC filming in Saxmundham for a special episode of the Detectorists written, directerd and starr

Detectorists returned to Suffolk in September to film a special episode - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Suffolk church used as a backdrop in the filming of TV comedy Detectorists has been named in a list of the BBC's top 100 places to record.

St Mary's Church in Aldham, about five miles west of Ipswich, has been included in a guide of 100 places for 100 years of the BBC.

The list was complied by Historic England in conjunction with its counterparts in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to celebrate the BBC's centenary year.

Filming has been taking place in Saxmundham and across east Suffolk

The show's stars at Saxmundham railway station in September - Credit: Charlotte Bond

St Mary's Church, a Grade I listed building, was used in scenes of the BBC Four show, which stars Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones in the lead character roles.

The series, which ran for 19 episodes over three seasons, was set in a fictional town in Essex but was primarily recorded in Suffolk, with Framlingham used in particular.

Detectorists is set to return for a special episode later this year, with Crook and Jones spotted in east Suffolk with film crews over August and September.

