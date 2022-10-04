News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
BBC One's Question Time to be filmed in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:27 AM October 4, 2022
Fiona Bruce with Question Time audience

BBC One programme Question Time will be filmed in Suffolk next month - Credit: PA

A popular BBC One programme is set to be filmed in Suffolk next month. 

The lively topical debate show will be coming to Snape, near Aldeburgh, on November 17. 

Hosted by Fiona Bruce, Question Time will be recorded in front of a studio audience and a panel of guests, including a representative from the government and the official opposition.  

There is also normally a high-profile guest which could be a journalist, comedian or business leader on the panel. 

The show has previously been filmed in Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich, where the former Labour leader, Ed Miliband was among the guests. 

Members of the public who would like to be part of the audience should visit the BBC's website to find out more. 



Suffolk

