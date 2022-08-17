7 celebrities who have visited Suffolk so far this year
- Credit: PA
It's no surprise that Suffolk regularly draws in the stars.
The county is blessed with stunning natural beauty and serves as the perfect break for those who have to spend a lot of time in the big cities.
Here are seven celebrities who have visited Suffolk so far this year.
Jack Whitehall
Comedian Jack Whitehall has been back and forth in Suffolk this year, both for work and leisure.
Having enjoyed a stay at the Wilderness Reserve in Saxmundham, the film and TV star followed up his break with a show at the Ipswich Regent Theatre.
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker arrived in Suffolk in late July as he took up a guest chef role at Latitude Festival.
The football legend and Match of the Day host put together a menu for punters at the Suffolk festival which was heavily inspired by his time in Barcelona during his football career.
Alesha Dixon
Another famous guest at the Wilderness Reserve, Alesha Dixon took her family to the Suffolk retreat for a weekend escape.
Wilderness Reserve is an 8,000 acre private estate in Suffolk's Yox Valley and was assembled in 1995.
Lance Stroll
Formula One driver Lance Stroll had a very unique time in Suffolk, choosing to take a break from the track and instead soar through the skies.
Aston Martin's Stroll leapt from a plane over Beccles in May and was reportedly not phased by the dive, thanks to his line of work.
Dianne Buswell
Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell enjoyed a family getaway in Suffolk earlier this year.
Also on a weekend break with Buswell was her partner Joe Sugg and his sister Zoe Sugg, commonly known as Zoella.
Larry Holmes
Boxing legend Larry Holmes is the only man to have ever forced a stoppage against Muhammad Ali.
Earlier this year, he was present as Stonham Barns opened a new sports bar.
Kate Lawler
Former Big Brother winner turned TV and radio host Kate Lawler was in Southwold last month as ITV's This Morning broadcasted from the Suffolk coast.
As part of the live show, Lawler gave away £90,000 in prize money to a lucky winner of an ITV competition.